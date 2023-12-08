logo
Pulse Pimlico R5 1337 LR

bp pulse opens its most powerful EV charging hub in central London

BP PULSE has opened its most powerful charging hub in central London. Located at Q-Park Pimlico in the Borough of Westminster, the hub features eight ultra-fast 150kW chargers each capable of charging up to 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes – which would allow drivers to make three round trips to Heathrow Airport.

Sixteen electric vehicles can charge simultaneously – at the new hub– the latest addition to bp pulse’s network in Greater London, where it operates over 570 charge points, including approximately 50 ultra-fast chargers.

Akira Kirton, vice president, bp pulse UK, said: “We have seen ultra-fast charging sessions on the bp pulse public network in London double over the last two years, so it’s clear that there is appetite for this technology. At bp pulse, we’re focused on ultra-fast charging and plan to roll out hundreds of hubs this decade in places EV drivers need them. This new hub in Pimlico is another great example of our strategy in action.”

The new Pimlico hub, connected by UK Power Networks Services, significantly boosts the ultra-fast EV charging offer in central London. Previously, only thirteen ultra-fast charge points were publicly available across all charge point operators in 2023.

Uber’s general manager in the UK, Andrew Brem, said: “Uber drivers tell us that one of the greatest barriers to electrification is the lack of rapid charging points in the right places, so bp pulse’s new hub is a great step towards helping drivers switch to electric vehicles. London is Uber’s top city for EVs worldwide, with well over 10,000 electric vehicles on the platform. Partnerships like this are crucial to meeting our goal of 100% electric by the end of 2025.”

The chargers will be available to individual customers as well as bp pulse’s numerous fleet customers, including Uber whose drivers will be able to take advantage of two dedicated charge points at the site.

Since 2022, bp pulse and Uber have had a global mobility agreement in place which has seen both companies work together to help accelerate Uber’s commitment to become a zero-tailpipe emissions mobility platform in the UK by 2030′ Thanks to the new offer Uber drivers who sign up to bp pulse could save hundreds of pounds per year.

The Pimlico hub also showcases an innovative approach to installing chargers in indoor and underground car parks where limited headroom presents a major challenge. To install the eight chargers, bp pulse collaborated with Radius Group and Comtec Srl on a tilting frame that ensures a safe and secure method of handling each unit for precise positioning during installation.

This new bespoke solution will provide an important blueprint for charger installation in similar settings.

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

