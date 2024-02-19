BYD adds hybrid to electric at Geneva

BYD will unveil its first European plug-in hybrid model at the revived Geneva Motor Show on 26th February.

The BYD Seal U DM-i is a variant of the Chinese brand’s D-segment electric SUV which is expected to go on sale in the UK later this year – the brand’s fourth release since launching in Britain in early 2023.

The DM-i model debuts new hybrid charging technology which BYD says will be targeted at “European countries where the infrastructure of electric charging is not yet matured, or where customers are in demand of a vehicle that offers all the benefits of electric driving without compromising on range.” It is currently not clear whether this will include the UK.

BYD – the name stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ – is also showing its seven-seat four-wheel-drive Tang SUV (pictured above) at Geneva, but is yet to confirm plans to sell this model in the UK.

In a surprise BYD’s stand includes its luxury sub-brand Yangwang, making its debut in Europe. The Yangwang U8, seen as a potential rival to the Land Rover Defender, is a very large vehicle with the ability to turn its left and right wheels in different directions in similar fashion to a tank, making it highly manoeuvrable. According to BYD the Yangwang vehicles are being shown to “gauge public reaction”.

The Geneva Motor Show is being held for the first time since since 2019. Formerly one of the automotive industry’s most important annual events, it will see just five mainstream manufacturers exhibiting this year.