BYD Seal PHEV SUV debuts in Geneva

BYD has revealed a new plug-in hybrid SUV version of its Seal saloon at the Geneva Motor Show.

Dubbed the BYD SEAL U, the SUV is expected to join the already on-sale Seal saloon in UK dealers later in 2024 as the fourth car from the Chinese manufacturer, and will target the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.

Unlike the full-electric saloon the Seal U has a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the first PHEV in BYD’s UK line-up. The model is already available in China in both plug-in hybrid and full-electric form and some reports suggest that both versions will also be on offer to UK customers, though BYD is yet to confirm this, with other sources stating that UK vehicles will be exclusively plug-in hybrid versions.

Full technical details of the PHEV system, dubbed D-Mi are also yet to be released – BYD states that it debuts the brand’s ‘Super DM’ (dual mode) technology that prioritises electrically-powered driving with low fuel consumption and energy efficiency.

The PHEV system mates a 1.5-litre engine of 108hp to an electric motor offering the equivalent of just under 200hp with an 18.3kWh battery. All-electric range is quoted at 68 miles though this is on the Chinese test cycle with WLTP figures yet to be confirmed.

Battery charging from 30 to 80 per cent is possible in 35 minutes due to the Seal U offering both AC and DC charging, rare in PHEV models. The car also comes with BYD’s VTOL system allowing the powering of external electrical equipment from the battery.

The all-electric version of the Seal U is sold in China with a choice of 73kWh or 87kWh versions of BYD’s ‘Blade’ battery packs, rated at 323 and 376 miles between charges.

A five-seat SUV, the Seal U is not only taller but wider than its saloon car sibling, measuring 4.76 metres long, 1.89 metres wide and 1.67 metres tall with a 2.77-metre wheelbase. It has a much larger boot, offering 552 litres extending to 1440 litres with the rear seats dropped.