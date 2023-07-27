Citroën unveils route app for EV drivers

A NEW app has been unveiled by Citroën to help drivers of ë-C4 and ë-C4 X plan their journeys.

The new app, called e-ROUTES by Free2move Charge is a trip planner that utilises real-time data from the car and charging points on the driver’s planned route. e-ROUTES will be available via an exclusive smartphone app from October this year and is already available via the Citroën CONNECT PLUS Pack.

e-ROUTES offers real-time navigation to the driver and optimises their trip by using live data from the vehicle and suggests possible routes according to the availability of charging stations nearby.

Developed by the software division of Citroën parent company Stellantis, the e-ROUTES app is powered by:

An advanced routing algorithm that calculates the most suitable route by considering the location of charging stations, their speed and live availability

The app is updated in real-time and uses key vehicle data such as the current level of charge, energy use, charging mode, air temperature and other factors to provide specific insights including predicted range and charge level on arrival

e-ROUTES uses high-quality up to date maps, real-time traffic information and a comprehensive set of travel services such as speed limits, road closures, hazards to provide the most efficient route to drivers

Available with a choice of two battery sizes offering up to a 260-mile range (WLTP), the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X offer comfort and efficiency while also meeting the day-to-day needs of the majority of drivers. Thanks to e-ROUTES, Citroën offers users the ideal companion to easily manage journeys where drivers need to recharge.

The e-ROUTES app is easy to use thanks to its simple design and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To access e-ROUTES services, customers will need to use their MyCitroën account, either through the app on their smartphone or the car’s touchscreen, using the mirroring function. Already available as part of the CONNECT PLUS Pack at no additional cost for 12 months to all new buyers of ë-C4 and ë-C4, e-ROUTES will be available via the Smartphone app from October 2023.