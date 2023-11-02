Cool cruiser: Audi A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro S tronic 220 kW (299PS)

What is it?

The Audi A6 Avant has been around for a while but for the past couple of years or so ir has been available as tax-friendly plug-in hybrid.

There are various power outputs in the range but the A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro is the entry-level plug-in for commuters and fleet customers. It outputs 220 kW (299 PS) of system power and has a maximum torque of 450 Nm.

Propulsion is provided by a 2.0 TFSI and an electric motor with an output of 105 kW. As in all plug-in hybrid models from Audi, charging system compact is part of the standard equipment. It comprises cables and plugs for domestic and industrial power sockets and a control panel.

If you’re interested, the A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro has a system output of 270 kW (367 PS) and peak torque of 350 Nm. Together with the separating clutch, it is integrated into a seven-speed S tronic, which uses ultra technology to transfer the drive torque to a quattro drivetrain.

The Audi A6 Avant PHEV thus has an efficient and permanently available all-wheel drive for an equally high level of traction and dynamic handling.

The drive concept of the Audi PHEV is designed so that customers can do most of their daily driving electrically and therefore with zero local emissions. They can choose between the three drive modes “EV” for all-electric driving, “Hybrid” for the efficient combination of both drive types and “Hold” to conserve the electrical energy available at any given time.

In “Hybrid” mode, the predictive operating strategy ensures maximum efficiency and the maximum possible amount of electric driving. It controls the drivetrain so that the last stage of the journey before getting to the destination can be covered in all-electric mode and the battery is charged up beforehand via the combustion engine where necessary. The predictive efficiency assist takes over the fine planning of a stage of the journey. It also uses a large amount of information for this purpose, including navigation, online traffic events, the customer’s driving style, and the vehicle sensors such as the camera and radar. It plans the management of the drives and decides between freewheeling with the engine deactivated and coasting recuperation.

Customers can use the myAudi app to manage charging and pre-entry climate control even before they set off. The air conditioning system operates together with a highly efficient heat pump that uses the waste heat from the electrical drive components. With the standard mode 3 cable, customers can charge the plug-in hybrid at public charging terminals with an output of up to 7.4 kW. The lithium-ion battery is thus recharged in around 2.5 hours. While on the road, the Audi e-tron Charging Service provides access to more than 140,000 public charging points in 24 European countries. The myAudi app is equipped with a route planner that shows where the terminals are.

The lithium-ion battery, which is placed in the rear of the vehicle, stores 14.1 kWh of energy: It is integrated so that the luggage compartment still provides a level and convenient luggage space. The luggage capacity is 405 liters (14.3 cu ft) as standard – without a step in the loading floor. This means that even large and bulky goods can be loaded and transported easily. When the rear seat backrest is folded down, the luggage capacity is up to 1,535 litres (54.2 cu ft).