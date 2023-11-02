Cool cruiser: Audi A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro S tronic 220 kW (299PS)

What is it?
The Audi A6 Avant has been around for a while but for the past couple of years or so ir has been available as tax-friendly plug-in hybrid.
There are various power outputs in the range but the A6 Avant 50 TFSI e
Propulsion is provided by a 2.0 TFSI and an electric motor with an output of 105 kW. As in all plug-in hybrid models from Audi, charging system compact is part of the standard equipment. It comprises cables and plugs for domestic and industrial power sockets and a control panel.
If you’re interested, the A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro has a system output of 270 kW (367 PS) and peak torque of 350 Nm. Together with the separating clutch, it is integrated into a seven-speed S tronic, which uses ultra technology to transfer the drive torque to a quattro drivetrain.
The Audi A6 Avant PHEV thus has an efficient and permanently available all-wheel drive for an equally high level of traction and dynamic handling.
The drive concept of the Audi PHEV is designed so that customers can do most of their daily driving electrically and therefore with zero local emissions. They can choose between the three drive modes “EV” for all-electric driving, “Hybrid” for the efficient combination of both drive types and “Hold” to conserve the electrical energy available at any given time.
In “Hybrid” mode, the predictive operating strategy ensures maximum efficiency and the maximum possible amount of electric driving. It controls the drivetrain so that the last stage of the journey before getting to the destination can be covered in all-electric mode and the battery is charged up beforehand via the combustion engine where necessary. The predictive efficiency assist takes over the fine planning of a stage of the journey. It also uses a large amount of information for this purpose, including navigation, online traffic events, the customer’s driving style, and the vehicle sensors such as the camera and radar. It plans the management of the drives and decides between freewheeling with the engine deactivated and coasting recuperation.
Customers can use the myAudi app to manage charging and pre-entry climate control even before they set off. The air conditioning system operates together with a highly efficient heat pump that uses the waste heat from the electrical drive components. With the standard mode 3 cable, customers can charge the plug-in hybrid at public charging terminals with an output of up to 7.4 kW. The lithium-ion battery is thus recharged in around 2.5 hours. While on the road, the Audi e-tron Charging Service provides access to more than 140,000 public charging points in 24 European countries. The myAudi app is equipped with a route planner that shows where the terminals are.
The lithium-ion battery, which is placed in the rear of the vehicle, stores 14.1 kWh of energy: It is integrated so that the luggage compartment still provides a level and convenient luggage space. The luggage capacity is 405 liters (14.3 cu ft) as standard – without a step in the loading floor. This means that even large and bulky goods can be loaded and transported easily. When the rear seat backrest is folded down, the luggage capacity is up to 1,535 litres (54.2 cu ft).
What do we think?
The A6 PHEV brings together a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor integrated into the seven-speed twin-clutch transmission. The e-motor draws power from a 14.1kWh lithium-ion battery which is good for a claimed 34 miles of electric-only running at speeds of up to 84mph.
This largely depends on driving conditions. Recent trips in the dark and pouring rain knocked about 10 miles off that range, but at least you have the comfort of a good old ICE engine to rely on getting you where you want to go.
A full charge takes bout two and a half hours on our 7.5kW wallbox and you can expect seven hours on a three-pin plug.
Hybrid Auto is pretty nifty, using the standard Audi sat-nav, the car looks at the route, traffic info and takes into account your driving style to work out when best to engage the petrol engine.
The electric mode, the Audi hybrid is not as quiet as a full EV largely as it has to run through the seven-speed auto box just like the ICE. There is also a but of whining at low speeds and some odd clicks – maybe to do with the transmission, but nothing is intrusive.
The A6 Hybrid is as smooth a runner as you would expect from an Audi. One difference you’ll find is when you lift off the throttle and the energy recuperation system kicks in slowing you down much more quickly than you might expect.
As ever with Audi, the A6 has a high-quality interior and very modern. The two touchscreens do offer some resistance when you press on them which at least means you can’t accidently do something you didn’t do.
Plenty of room for four, and even five and there’s a good amount of space in the cargo area even with the battery under the floor.
Audi A6 Avant 50 TFSI e quattro S tronic 220 kW (299PS)
Price: £60,325.00
Engine: 2.0-litre petrol
Max Power: 220hp
Max Torque: 450 Nm
Top Speed: 155mph
0-62mph: 6.3 seconds
E-range: 35 miles
CO2: 33 g/km