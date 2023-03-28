Creating a Buzz – VW ID.Buzz review

What is it?

One of the most revolutionary vehicles currently on the road – the ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first all-electric vehicle and features a 77kWh lithium-ion battery, supplying 150kW (204 PS) to a rear-mounted electric motor that develops 310Nm of torque and is capable of an all-electric driving range of up to 258 miles.

The new ID. Buzz launched with three trim levels: Life, Style, and a 1st Edition. The entry-level Life starts at £57,115 and offers LED headlights, heated windscreen, the Buzz box removable storage, Discover Pro navigation and infotainment with 10” colour touchscreen, and wireless charging. Style, priced from £61,915 adds the ‘IQ. Light’ LED matrix headlights and adaptive interior ambient lighting and tailgate surround lighting.

The range-topping 1st Edition is priced at £62,995 specification includes a full range of safety, security and convenience features, including 21” ‘Bromberg’ alloy wheels, Discover Max navigation system with 12” colour touchscreen and comfort seats with memory function

All ID. Buzz variants feature a digital cockpit and are available with two-tone paint option. With up to eight USB interfaces, including three USB-C ports for rapid charging supplied as standard, Hello ID. voice control and online functionality via We Connect and We Connect Plus, the ID. Buzz is prepared for the future.

There are some neat options, including a load divider which vertically splits the boot, providing a raised floor that lines up with the folded rear seats. Room for a bed then.

Sustainability is also an integral part the new ID. Buzz, from design, to manufacturing, to the road. The interior features recycled synthetic material and leather-free, in addition to the all-electric powertrain. The ID. Buzz is manufactured using sustainable components: battery housings and wheel rims are made from green aluminium and tyres from low-emission production.

If you want one, be prepared for a lengthy wait as demand has been extremely strong.. Two versions will be available from launch, a five-seat ID. Buzz and an ID. Buzz Cargo commercial van with up to three seats across the front and the cargo box behind. Further versions are planned but not before next year – including a long wheelbase version with more seating and versatility.

What do we think?

It certainly stands out in the crowd with its looks, and while it looks thoroughly modern and electric – if that’s actually a thing – the ID.Buzz also has a couple of nods to the past. The front of the car, for example, evokes memories of the original ‘Peoples’ Car’ while the view from the driver’s seat reminds me of the Renault Espace with its deep dashboard top and massive areas of glass.

It looks and feels different from most cars – or vans – currently on the road and makes a case for the return in popularity of the MPV.

The ID-Buss uses the same scaleable EV platform as the ID. 3, ID. 4 and ID. 5, with wheelbase lengthened to 2,988mm wheelbase, it has sliding doors both sides and uses a 77kWh battery feeding a 204bhp/228lb ft motor that drives the rear axle.

The WLTP range is 258 miles although this will probably average out at just over the 200 mile mark. Fully loaded it is likely to drop down well below that – and there’s plenty of room in the car to load with people and cargo. A charge from almost empty to 80% charge takes 35 minutes on a 170kW charger.

Charging at home will take longer, but will be considerably cheaper – and you can use it to charge your house! The ID.Buzz comes with bi-directional charging (called Car2X) allowing it to function as an energy storage device.

As just stated, by current SUV and crossover standards, the ID.Buzz is a big ol’ boy with 1,200 litres of space behind the rear seats, which can be folded down. This compares with a sector average of around 600 litres. There’s no seven seat option until that long wheelbase comes out.

While some compromises have been made in the rear to accomodate LCV versions, front seat occupants get the best view in the house. The upright windscreen is a long way away, with tall quarterlights, a la Espace, giving the impression that you are surrounded by glass.

Dash design and door trims are bright and the driving position relaxing. Cago version drivers will find things somewhat more dull and plasticky. Both versions however feature VW’s somewhat quirky infotainment system. Again we found the voice assistant butting into conversations as with the recently tested ID.4.

The ID.Buzz is nice to drive as well. A smooth ride and a commanding view of the road. It feels quite sophisticated by both SUV and LCV standards. It’s just lovely on the motorway and A roads whole proving nimble around town with an impressively tight turning circle. Rearward vision in not great but aided by a rear view camera, you just have to remember the size of the vehicle.

Power is plentiful for acceleration and top speed in 90mph, not spectacular but very usable. There’s the usual safety systems although the radar is a tad sensitive bringing you to a jarring holt when you get anywhere close to obstacles when manoeuvring. It may stop you hitting something, but you feel as if you have.

For specifications for the VW ID.Buzz go to our vehicle data centre.