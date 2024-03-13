logo
Subscribe

From cars to light commercial vehicles, charging partners to infrastructure providers, Switched on EV gives clear and concise information on the areas you need to know. Click here to subscribe and stay informed.

logo
5160 All NewDaciaSpring

Dacia Spring pricing could place downward pressure on fleet EV pricing

 

SUV-£15,000 pricing for the new Dacia Spring could place considerable downward pressure on electric vehicle (EV) prices for fleets, says FleetCheck.

Peter Golding, managing director at the fleet software specialist, pointed out that the price almost halves that of the cheapest EV currently on sale in the UK, and is not far from being the cheapest car overall.

He said: “This does feel like a potential watershed moment for EV pricing. While the Spring is too small and too limited for many fleet applications, it does show that a modern EV with a 137-mile range can be brought to market at a very attractive price.

“The key here is that it immediately makes every other EV look like poor value and could lead to a domino effect. Suddenly, 200-mile range superminis at around £30,000 appear overpriced and they will probably need to readjust. This could impact on the next class of car up and so on, having a domino effect.

“It is certainly possible that, by the end of the year, we will see lower EV pricing overall as a partial result of the arrival of the Spring.”

Golding added that there was also a potential place for the Spring on some fleets, a role made possible by its pricing.

“Larger fleets could operate a couple of Springs as potential pool cars for local journeys while they might also find a place in, for example, fleets that undertake home visits on a local basis such as health and social care providers.

“It’s even possible that the low cost will mean fleets that have so far held out against electrification acquire buy a Spring just to dip a toe in the water. The purchase price and potential lease rates are low enough that this represents a very limited financial risk.

“Importantly, residual values are likely to be strong. This is exactly the kind of EV that a certain type of used car buyers will want to buy in 3-4 years. Demand is likely to be considerable.”

 

Share post:

Got a spare 30 seconds?

 Help us to provide you with better market insight by completing a very short survey. It is anonymous and only takes 30 seconds. You will get free access to the quarterly results.

Click here to take part
Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Related Posts

Compleo eTower 200 Event 75 medium

Compleo Unveils Revolutionary 200 kW High Power EV Charger

By Chris Wright
2305 levc 01

Electric platform to take LEVC beyond taxis

By Andrew Charman
FhnWujaWIAIYMTi

SSE’s teams test First Hydrogen’s green hydrogen-powered vehicle

By Chris Wright
Jag E PACE 22MY 02 R Dynamic Exterior 190521 002

Plugged in – Jaguar E-PACE P300e – 1.5 I3 PHEV

By Chris Wright
logo light
Twitter Linkedin Youtube

Subscribe

Enter your email to subscribe to stay informed of the latest EV News and Reviews
Subscribe

Copyright © 2023

Twitter Linkedin Youtube

SWITCHED ON EV AWARDS

Click here to enter

SWITCHED ON EV

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.

Click here
logo

Stay Switched on EV

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.