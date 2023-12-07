logo
Subscribe

From cars to light commercial vehicles, charging partners to infrastructure providers, Switched on EV gives clear and concise information on the areas you need to know. Click here to subscribe and stay informed.

logo
InstaVolt EV charge points 3

DfT announces £70m boost for grid upgrades

THE Department for Transport (DfT) said it is setting aside £70m to  support trials of ultra-rapid vehicle charging points at motorway service stations.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that the funding will cover some of the costs of upgrading the electricity grid at 10 motorway service areas to help ensure that ultra-rapid chargers will not have a long wait to connect to the grid due to capacity restraints.

The DfT is working with National Highways to identify which areas are most in need of grid upgrades to support additional charging and said it will use the pilot scheme to gather evidence to “inform the design of a full fund”.

Tom Bloor managing director of EV charging firm, evec, said the announcement could be a game-changer for long-distance EV travel, making it even easier and more convenient to drive electric.

He added: “The new charge points will be capable of charging an EV from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes. This will make it possible to top up your battery quickly and easily while you’re taking a  break on your journey.

“The government is also investing in upgrading the electricity grid at motorway service stations to ensure that they can support the new charge points. This will help to future-proof the grid for the increasing number of EVs on the road. To support the UK’s transition to a zero-emission transport future, it’s essential that we have the infrastructure in place to support the growing number of EVs on the road.”

Robert Stocker, Senior Associate at Charles River Associates’ Energy Practice, said the DfT announcement was timely given the recent fall in EV registrations. “There is a need for positive signals to consumers around charging availability. It also echoes findings in our recent Fleet Electrification report launched in Autumn this year.

“Our report looked at challenges and solutions associated with fleet electrification in the UK and Europe and highlighted how electrifying fleets (25% of total road transport vehicles) would reduce road transport emissions by 50%. Additionally, it looked at how many fleet segments will need to rely on the public MSA network, such as long haul logistics (HDVs and LCVs) or rental cars – therefore highlighting the need for a developed public rapid charging network that can support both the public and fleet segments.

“This pilot programme could directly support navigating many of the challenges that fleet operators face, especially if connections are indeed ‘future-proofed’ and avoid disruptive future upgrades, however there is still uncertainty as to where these upgrades will sit within the long list of grid connection queues.”

 

Share:
Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Related Posts

images

InstaVolt doubles number of rapid chargers at Banbury

By Chris Wright
Ford E Transit hydrogen trial rear

Ford announces three-year hydrogen trial

By Chris Wright
mazda01

Government EV delay is ‘pragmatic’ – Mazda boss

By Andrew Charman
Webfleet sets Guinness World Record image

Webfleet sets new range record

By Chris Wright
logo light
Twitter Linkedin Youtube

Subscribe

Enter your email to subscribe to stay informed of the latest EV News and Reviews
Subscribe

Copyright © 2023

Twitter Linkedin Youtube

SWITCHED ON EV AWARDS

Click here to enter

SWITCHED ON EV

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.

Click here
logo

Stay Switched on EV

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.