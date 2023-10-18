E-statement – MG5 EV

What is it?

The new MG5 EV is an adaptable, all-electric – and importantly, affordable – estate car that offers drivers a blend of style, space and practicality.

Starting from just £30,995, the second generation of MG’s multi-award-winning, fully electric estate car features a range of comprehensive upgrades to its exterior, interior and technology, while retaining its highly competitive pricing.

The new MG5 builds on the success of the previous model, recently recognised as the UK’s 5th best-selling electric vehicle in 2022 and the brand is now among the fastest growing car brands in the UK.

Tracing its history back to 1924, MG is famous for building sporty, exciting and affordable cars. Today, the company is establishing itself as a driving force in the rapidly expanding UK electric car market, with a reputation for smart design, market-leading technology and excellent value for money.

Designed in Marylebone, London, and manufactured in several countries – the brand is now owned by the Chinese business SAIC – today’s MGs are practical, spacious and packed with technology. From its innovative new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) to the intelligent iSmart vehicle data app, MG continues to demonstrate a forward-thinking and progressive approach.

With a national network of over 150 dealerships, MG is accessible to customers everywhere with professional sales and aftersales provision across the UK and backed by a comprehensive manufacturer’s 7-year warranty.

The MG5 EV, one of the only all-electric estate cars on the market, has already scooped a number of awards and two specifications are available, the MG5 EV SE and the MG5 EV Trophy. Both feature MG’s 61kWh Long Range battery as standard, capable of up to 250 miles (SE) or 235 miles (Trophy) on the WLTP cycle.

The 61kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 87kW, meaning a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

The MG5 EV carries MG’s trademark 7-year/80,000-mile warranty as standard, which remains one of the longest fully-transferable warranties in its class.

It comes with a long Range 61kWh battery as standard and the powerful 115kW motor is equivalent to 156PS giving a 0-60mph sprint in 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 115mph. The battery is capable of charging at up to 87kW, with a charge time of only 35 minutes from 10% – 80% (150kW DC rapid charger)

The MG5 EV’s new interior features high quality design touches and updated technology, with an emphasis on comfort and safety.

Integrated 25’’ widescreen infotainment system with upgraded software

7” Digital Driver Display

MG iSMART connected car features

A choice of fabric (SE) or leather style perforated upholstery (Trophy)

6-speaker audio system with 3D sound as standard, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Rotary Gear Selector

Trophy specification also includes 360° parking camera, heated front seats, auto air conditioning, electrically folding heated door mirrors, rear privacy glass and an auto-dimming rear view mirror.

What do we think?

Back in China, the MG5 is also available with an ICE engine so this is not a bespoke EV design. That said, the latest version is a vast improvement in looks over its predecessor. From the side it looks like a standard estate car but the front and rear now look a lot sharper and more modern.

While there seems to be plenty of electric SUVs around these days, estate EVs are much more rare which gives the MG5 a niche and there’s a full five seats.

While the price is appealing – lease price works out at around £210 a month – sitting inside you don’t get a feeling that you at the budget end of the market. There’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen in the middle with many of the often used buttons is clear view beneath it. Materials are good, although not high end but the equipment specification is good.

As far as space is concerned, there is plenty around in the cabin although the front seats did feel a tad narrow. The cargo area features a generous 578-litres – or 1,367-litres with the back seats folded. The rear seats don’t fold flat though, and there’s no ‘frunk’.

The WLTP range of 249 miles may well be achievable by driving sensibly and making use of the eco button which adds around 10 miles to the range, as does switching off the air con. One thing with the charging, I had to manually tell it to start the charge which may have been an issue with my home wallbox.

On the road, don’t expect any excitement. The MG5 EV just gets on with the job of being a practical, five-seat estate car. There’s nothing spectacular about the ride and handling while the brake regeneration does not feel as strong as on many EVs, so not really a one pedal operation.

A couple of interesting points worth noting: there’s a 500kg of towing capacity, although this will reduce the range, and the MG5 comes with vehicle-to-load as standard, which means you can run any normal 12-volt appliance direct from the car’s main traction battery.

Model range specifications