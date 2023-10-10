Electric executive express – Audi Q8 e-tron

What is it?

Audi entered the age of electromobility in 2018 with the e-tron. Since then, the model has been setting standards in the electric luxury-class SUV segment.

The introduction of the new Audi Q8 e-tron last year builds on the success story of the flagship electric SUV and Sportback which now feature an optimized drivetrain, improved aerodynamics, higher charging performance, and battery capacity and an increased range of up to 330 miles (WLTP) in the SUV and up to 343 miles (WLTP) in the Sportback. Design changes, especially at the front of the vehicle, give the new flagship SUV a fresher appearance.

Since the introduction of the Audi e-tron around four years ago and sales of 150,000 units, the brand has been been following a systematic electric roadmap with an EV portfolio now comprising eight models. By 2026, it will have more than 20. At that point, Audi says it will only be releasing fully electric models on the global market.

The Q8 e-tron is on sale in the UK priced from £67,800 (OTR). The model range comprises SUV and Sportback bodystyles and three powertrain options: Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron. All feature a generous level of standard equipment, considerable improvements in electric range and increased battery capacity.

While that entry price looks pretty good, our test vehicle, the Q8 e-tron 55 quattro 300kW Launch Edition comes in at £95,085.00 with Chronos grey, metallic paint adding a further £795.00. Delivery charges and road fund licence push the price north of £96K, but it in terms of equipment, this model is fully loaded.