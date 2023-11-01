Europcar Mobility Group accelerates green initiatives

EUROPCAR Mobility Group UK has underlined its commitment to low emission mobility with a number of key initiatives across the business in 2023.
Mark Newberry, Commercial Director and Sustainability spokesperson believes the organisation is in a strong place to support its customers as they transition to electrified mobility.
“This year has seen a significant shift in interest in electric motoring. In response, we have stepped up our plans to ensure we can support businesses and private motorists as they use rental as a great way to discover about driving electric. With almost half of our rental station network now equipped with charge points, and a growing fleet of electric vehicles offering choice across most price points, we believe Europcar is in a strong position as motorists and businesses want to reduce their CO2 footprint.”
Introducing an increasing number of plug-in hybrid and fully electric battery vehicles for private or business rental – including the Tesla Model 3, MG4, ORA Funky Cat and the high-spec Mercedes Benz EQ electric range – Europcar is helping motorists try EV technology before making a long-term commitment.
Fully electric and plug-in hybrids are available to business and private motorists at reservation; the benefits of electric are also explained to customers at point of pick up, with the option to switch from a petrol or diesel vehicle to electric.
There are now more than 200 EV charge points installed across Europcar branches, meaning that 50% of the UK network is now ‘EV-ready’. A dedicated team of Certified Electric Vehicle Ambassadors are also available to support new EV drivers at vehicle hand-over.
Ensuring all employees are fully trained in the benefits and practicalities of EV motoring is an essential part of sharing the knowledge and educating drivers to help them make more sustainable choices. Training has, therefore, been implemented for all colleagues.
The new curriculum features seven modules including PHEVs & BEVs, Electrified Powertrains and Preparation & Maintenance, with selected modules mandatory for those in particular roles. And, reflecting the fast-moving evolution of electric motoring, the training will be regularly reviewed and updated as technology, charging infrastructure and regulation changes.