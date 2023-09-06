Europcar Mobility Group UK partners with Zapmap in UK rental first

EUROPCAR Mobility Group UK has become the first major rental provider to partner with Zapmap embedding its national charger map into the EV Guide.

This enables customers to find over 40,000 charge points across the UK and Ireland to suit their charging needs, from rapid and destination charging to overnight charging, the Zapmap charger map will deliver a valuable tool to reduce ‘range and charger anxiety’ for new as well as experienced EV drivers.is driving a number of initiatives to help motorists transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric.

The first phase of the free Europcar Electric Vehicle Guide comprises a digital Showroom outlining the features and benefits of each electric vehicle in the Europcar fleet. An ICE vs EV cost comparator also helps motorists see the immediate savings they can make by driving electric.

Zapmap was launched in 2014, a pioneer from the early days of electric driving that has given many motorists the confidence to switch to electric. Zapmap shares Europcar’s ambition for enabling and accelerating EV adoption. Its comprehensive database maps over 95% of all UK public charging stations, many of which include real-time charger status.

The Zapmap app can also be downloaded via the Europcar EV Guide enabling drivers to access a journey planner. Plus, they can pay for charging sessions across multiple charge point providers, saving the need to have multiple apps and logins for the many providers, and simplifying the experience greatly.

Mark Newberry, Europcar Mobility Group UK Commercial Director and Sustainability spokesperson, said: Electric vehicle charging remains one of the main roadblocks to motorists hiring or buying an EV. Yet our own ‘lived’ experiences at Europcar suggest that this simply does not need to be a concern. However, we know that there needs to be a big leap from myth to reality and we want electric vehicle rental to help cross that chasm.

“Europcar is, therefore, making a significant investment in tools designed to take the anxiety away from the EV experience. This includes the creation of our new free to access EV Guide, as well as our new partnership with Zapmap – the first in the UK rental space.”

Harrison Brook, Head of Partnerships at Zapmap added: “It has always been our aim to encourage greater uptake of electric vehicles by simplifying the EV charging experience. By introducing Zapmap’s digital mapping solution, Europcar have created what will be a seamless on-the-road experience for their customers across the country, many of whom will be first-time EV drivers.”