Fleet Zero – decarbonising the business transport sector

GREEN energy firm, ScottishPower, and fleet management specialist, Fleet Alliance, have unveiled an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) solution for businesses.

The new partnership – called Fleet Zero – aims to support businesses transitioning to sustainable fleets by matching EVs to the right charging solutions.

Under the new partnership, Fleet Alliance, the Glasgow-based leasing and fleet management specialist, which has already witnessed a record number of EVs added to its managed fleet in the last 12 months, will supply the appropriate vehicles.

ScottishPower, the first integrated energy company in the UK to produce 100% green electricity, will provide matching charging solutions, whether at home for company car drivers, workplace chargers, or even charging facilities made available to the public.

Fleet Alliance Chief Exectutive, Andy Bruce, said: “Fleet Zero is a great solution all round for fleets. Our new partnership with ScottishPower provides the perfect opportunity to advance sustainable practices by matching the right EVs with the right EV charging solutions, whether it’s home chargers for company car drivers, the provision of workplace chargers, or depot chargers for commercial vehicle fleets with a return-to-base operation.” he said.

ScottishPower Retail Chief Executive, Andrew Ward, said: “To reach net zero, we know the UK needs to decarbonise transport faster and that’s why we have to make the switch to electric vehicles simpler.

“The signals couldn’t be clearer – businesses are telling us they want electric vehicles faster than expected, and that means the decarbonisation of our transport system can be delivered quicker, too.”

Fleet Alliance is firmly committed to the decarbonisation of its customer fleets and is already making good progress. In 2022, 66% of Fleet Alliance’s new car orders were Ultra Low Emission Vehicles (ULEVs) with a third of these being pure electric vehicles.

Part of this upswing can be attributed to the growing popularity of Fleet Alliance’s electric car salary sacrifice scheme. Battery electric vehicles are up 50% year-on-year as employers look to offer their staff the benefit of electric vehicles as part of a growing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda to positively lower carbon footprints.