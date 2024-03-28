Get a year of motoring for less than £130 with Ohme

WITH electricity prices reduced from 1st April, EV drivers will be able to charge their cars for less says Ohme, the UK’s largest dynamic smart charging company.

As the Standard Variable Tariff drops to 24.5p/kWh on 1st April, the lowest price in two years, drivers of electric vehicles will be able to enjoy greater savings when charging at home.

However, while that will be welcome news for EV drivers keen to reduce their charging costs, Ohme is encouraging those same drivers to make even bigger savings by switching to a smart EV tariff.

David Watson, Ohme Chief Executive, said: “As more people are trying to lower their household bills, this reduction in the price of electricity will be welcome news for drivers of EVs. However, they could easily lower those bills further by finding out if their electricity supplier offers a special tariff for EV drivers. If not, then they should consider switching to an energy provider that does to enjoy even bigger savings of running an EV.”

Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers can connect with the grid in real time, automatically adjusting to optimise the cost of charging and accessing all the times of the smartest, greenest and lowest cost energy tariffs.

Charging on the new Standard Variable Tariff in a typical EV for 6800 miles of driving (the UK annual average) would cost £417.00. On a smart EV tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go however, the same mileage would cost just £127.50. The same distance in a petrol car would cost more than £1100.