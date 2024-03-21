Government expands EV chargepoint grant

HOMEOWNERS will be able to make use of the expanded electric vehicle chargepoint grant under new government guidance.

EV Drivers can save 75% off an electric car charger price for those without driveways. Those without off-street parking will be able to access the government’s charge point grant for the first time. The Government says the £350 grant will be widened to those who own or rent and have access to adequate street parking.

Permission is required from local councils to install cross-pavement charging solutions, with applications made online.

AA President Edmund King said extending grants “is a step in the right direction”. David Watts, Fleet Product Manager for Electric Vehicles at Volkswagen Financial Services, added: Extending the chargepoint grant to those without access to off-street parking is a significant step forward in making home charging more accessible.

“Typically, EVs have been more attractive to those with the ability to charge at home, who can take advantage of the cost-effective rates offered by off-peak electricity tariffs. However, the decision to extend the grant will now see home charging made possible for thousands more drivers.

“This is great news for fleets who are looking to transition to EVs. After applying for permission from their local authority to install a cross-pavement charging solution, drivers who don’t have access to off-street parking will now be able to apply for funding for home chargepoint installations, so they can top up conveniently and cost-effectively at home.

“This will not only reduce fleet operating costs by decreasing reliance on the public charging network, but it will also reduce the number of times drivers without access to home charging need to stop during the working day to recharge.

“The extension of the grant will undoubtedly support fleets efforts to incentivise driver adoption of EVs to support business sustainability ambitions.”