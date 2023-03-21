Great IDea – VW ID.4 Style Edition 77 kWh Pro 174 PS review

What is it? It’s the first crossover to join Volkswagen’s all-electric ID range and, like its ID.3 sibling, is now offered with configurable trim levels, and a range of option packs are now available across all derivatives. This means greater customisation is now possible. Previously the trim levels came pre-configured, offering a fixed suite of packages, with only colours and wheels being customisable. Now customers able to choose a trim level that best fits their needs and then specify further option packs on top. The ID.4 is based on VW’s electric platform called MEB and is available in rear- or all-wheel drive along with 52 or 77kWh battery variants. There even performance versions called the ID.4 GTX. Entry-level model have a range up to 223 miles via a 52kWh battery, mid-range models offer up to 322 miles thanks to a 77kWh battery. Wheelbase is the same as an ID.3, but its higher, SUV style body makes the car feel much bigger.

The technology allows over-the-air software updates every two months, so you should be able to keep abreast of the latest tech. Prices start from £38,710, while those with the larger battery weight in at £44,470,

What do we think?

The electric crossover SUV market is growing steadily, think of the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Audi Q4 etron, Skoda Enyaq etc.

What you get, of course is a spacious cabin with loads of useful storage spaces, pretty good electric range and the smooth electric ride. Not so clever are the controls. I could never come to terms with the screen menus which don’t seem too intuitive and the ‘siri’ voice control was an irritation as it continually butted into conversations.

There are no buttons, which is also something of a frustration for an old fashioned boy like me, so everything depends on the screen and touchpoints. There are sliders for volume and temperature controls, and I found they didn’t always respond as easily as I wanted.

Steering wheel touchpads also seem very sensitive and easy to accidentally activate – maybe that was my issue with the voice control.

On the road there is plenty to like though. Smooth and prompt acceleration while around town there is a nice progression when shunting around in traffic. The 77kWh battery we tried will give you a 0-62mph time of around 8.5 seconds and while the published WLTP range is 322 miles, an overnight charge on our 7.5kW home charger realised around 100 miles less.