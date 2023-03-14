Handsome Gran Tourismo – Audi e-tron GT quattro 350kW

What is it? It’s the very smart looking flagship of Audi’s e-tron range. A fully electric Gran Turismo which is available in two models, in both cases with all-wheel drive.

With the launch of the e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT, the Audi said it was “blazing a trail into the emotional, extremely exciting future of electric mobility”. Maybe this is the sort of thing we will have in the future as our weekend fun wheels.

The GT features two powerful electric motors – one on the front axle, the other on the rear axle which are responsible for the electric all-wheel drive. In the Audi e-tron GT quattro, they together deliver 350 kW (476 PS) and 630 Nm of torque; in the RS e-tron GT, those figures climb to 440 kW (598 PS) and 830 Nm of torque.

With its 84 kWh capacity (net), the lithium-ion battery allows the models to achieve ranges of up to 300 miles, while its 800-volt technology ensures that the battery can be recharged extremely quickly – so good for long distance trips.