‘i’ Performance – BMW i4 eDrive35

What is it?

THE BMW i4 eDrive35 is the latest model to join the fully-electric BMW family, available in both Sport and M Sport trim, the four-door Gran Coupé offers a fully-electric range of up to 299 miles (WLTP), and features the same BMW Curved Display with BMW iDrive and Operating System 8 found in all BMW i4 models, as well as the BMW iX and iX1.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 Sport includes an impressive level of equipment as standard, including LED Headlights, 18″ alloy wheels, as well as eye-capturing elements in blue design. Inside, Black Cloth/Sensatec upholstery is offered as standard with Front Heated Seats also included.

Customers choosing the BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport add the M aerodynamic exterior styling as standard, High-gloss Shadowline exterior, 18″ M Aerodynamic alloy wheels, M Sport leather steering wheel and Alcantara/Sensatec interior upholstery with Black/Blue contrast stitching.

BMW’s portfolio of fully-electric vehicles is continuing to grow, with BMW i5 set to join the BMW iX1, BMW i4, BMW iX3, BMW iX and BMW i7 later in 2023. The BMW Group is aiming for more than 50% of its sales volumes to come from fully-electric vehicles no later than 2030. Last year in the UK, BMW battery electric vehicle sales tripled on the previous year to 21,481 registrations, meaning one in five BMWs sold last year was a fully-electric vehicle, making it the fastest-growing BEV brand in the UK.

Steve Roberts, General Manager, Corporate Sales, BMW UK, said: “Following the huge success we have seen with BMW i4 in the Corporate and Fleet markets since launch, we are very pleased to bring the eDrive35 model to the UK portfolio. We’re offering this model in Sport and M Sport trims, which both include an impressive level of standard equipment, including 18” alloy wheels, alongside a range of up to 299 miles. This latest model to join the i4 range will make electric driving accessible to even more of our customers.”

The BMW i4 eDrive35 is priced from £49,995 (OTR) .

It’s a “reasonably” affordable Gran Coupe looking to compete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

What do we think?

Let’s start with range and the WLTP figures look enticing. The rear-wheel-drive i4 eDrive40 start at £52k, for a zero-to-62mph under six seconds and 365 miles of electric range. The twin-motor i4 does 0-62 in 3.9 seconds. It’s called the i4 M50 and costs £64k and a range of up to 318 miles.

In the real world outside of WLTP, those figures are nye on impossible to achieve, think more 220-250 miles which is still not too shabby. What I really liked was the radar-like range display overlaid on a map which showed where you could be able to get to with what is in the battery.