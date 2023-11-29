Industry pioneers unite to announce major shake-up of the UK’s EV charging market

A major partnership to help accelerate the rollout of the UK’s public and private Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure has just been announced.

Tech-first utility company and the UK’s largest independent energy supplier, Pozitive Energy, and Swiss energy management solutions provider, Landis+Gyr, have joined forces to deliver the country’s most substantial gear shift in EV charging.

The partnership will see a unique delivery model rolled out across the country, with businesses able to access the complete end-to-end EV charging infrastructure, including full installation and management of Landis+Gyr’s premium EV charging solutions, fixed national pricing, ‘tap and go’ payment processes, and the ability to earn revenues or offset energy bills from chargepoint use.

Not only will this make EV charging as accessible and easy as possible for both businesses deploying it and their customers who use it, but it will also help expedite the expansion of the UK’s EV infrastructure, which continues to lag behind other European countries.

Nathan Daniels, Head of Electric Vehicles at Pozitive Energy, commented: “Our partnership with Landis+Gyr represents the largest advancement in the UK’s EV market in decades, and will see us together, driving forward Britain’s ability to reach its Net Zero and low carbon targets.

“For too long, the country’s EV charging infrastructure has presented a barrier to consumer adoption. Working with Landis+Gyr to develop this unique approach to EV charging will see UK businesses gain access to revenue generating charge points, while also offering drivers access to a much more robust and easier to use charging network thus benefiting us all in an expanding EV infrastructure.

“As a tech-first energy supplier to businesses, we are in a unique position to deliver a future-proof EV charging solution that ensures all regulatory and legislative changes are accounted for while providing unrivalled automation and ease of use.

Once deployment has been completed, the partnership will see Pozitive Energy provide the largest network of EV chargers in the UK.

Rob Harper, Director of Sales, UK & Ireland, Landis+Gyr, said: “This partnership provides business customers with a unique no-regrets decision to boost the growth of a much-needed EV charging infrastructure. The installation of Landis+Gyr chargers and all supporting contactless payment terminals means that drivers can pay without the need for a mobile application. The deployment of the EV chargers is being managed by both company’s advanced IT capabilities. We are looking forward to watching the growth of the network as we look to manage energy better.”

Over the next five years, Pozitive Energy expects to install 30,000 of Landis+Gyr’s electric vehicle charging units across the UK, which will make it one of the UK’s largest Charge Point Operators (CPOs).