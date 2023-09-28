logo
InstaVolt EV charge points 3

InstaVolt plugs into Octopus Electroverse in charge towards EV future

OCTOPUS Energy’s electric vehicle roaming service has taken InstaVolt onto its Electroverse platform to make charging easier for drivers.

Octopus Electroverse makes EV charging simple by giving access to over half a million public charge points globally at just one tap. It now serves one in four EV drivers in the UK – more than any other public charging service in the country.

InstaVolt joins over 580 charge point operator brands drivers can access on Octopus Electroverse, including IONITY, Osprey, Mer, Fastned, Source London, Connected Kerb and Genie Point.

InstaVolt is the UK’s largest ultra-rapid public charging network, operating 1,300+ ultra-rapid and rapid charge points across 550+ locations up and down the UK.

An ultra-rapid charge point can charge an average EV from 20% to 80% in 15-20 minutes – enough time for a quick coffee break. InstaVolt’s UK charge points can be found at popular locations where drivers want to stop, such as retail and hospitality services including Costa Coffee, McDonald’s, Booths Supermarkets and Bannatyne Health Clubs.

Their ambition has always been to give drivers confidence when making the switch to an EV, and the company is recognised as one of the UK’s most reliable networks, with industry-leading availability of 99.9%. It is also expanding internationally, with sites in Iceland, and future plans to enter Spain, Portugal and Ireland.

This latest deal comes as Britain continues to break EV records. In August, EVs took the highest monthly share of new car registrations, making up 20% of new cars on the roads*.

Matt Davies, Director at Octopus Electroverse, said: “As more drivers switch to electric, we’re making charging on-the-go as slick as possible. We already have over 580 charge point operators on Octopus Electroverse and we’re incredibly excited to welcome InstaVolt on board. Their award-winning ultra-rapid and rapid charge points are a brilliant addition for drivers to access on Electroverse as we accelerate the drive toward a green energy system.”

Electroverse also offers embedded features to drastically improve the charging experience, including an interactive global map showing chargers’ availability, a route-planner, in-car support with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Plug and Charge support, and more.

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

