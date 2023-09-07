Largest public EV charging hub opens at the NEC Birmingham

BP pulse, The EV Network (EVN) and NEC Group have launched the UK’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on the NEC Campus in the West Midlands.

The Gigahub was officially opened by The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt who said the site will be a major transport hub for the future and marks a significant step in the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

The Gigahub will help serve the seven million visitors attracted to the NEC Campus annually, along with a wide range of other road users that make up the area’s average yearly traffic count of 60 million. Accessed via the main NEC Campus through road, less than 1 mile from junction 6 on the M42 and just 2.4 miles from junction 7A for the M6.

Capable of charging 180 EV’s simultaneously, the Gigahub has ultra-fast 16x 300KW DC chargers, of which two are designated accessible bays. These ultra-fast chargers are capable of charging 30 EVs simultaneously. The site also has a further 150 points for 7KW charging including additional designated accessible bays.

The range of charging speeds offered by the Gigahu, from 300kW for ultra-fast DC charging to 7kW AC charging for longer stays, addresses the diverse needs of different types of EV drivers. All visitors will have access to a new Starbucks Coffee drive-thru, combining fast charging with convenience to deliver the services EV drivers want while they wait.

The EV Network (EVN) as investor for this multimillion-pound project, designed, developed, and constructed the charging hub after signing a long-term contract with the NEC Group to bring EV charging infrastructure to the entire campus and working with bp pulse on several projects launched throughout 2023.

bp pulse worked closely with EV Network to ensure the Gigahub provides the best possible experience for its customers. As one of the largest charge point operators in the UK, it will use its expertise to operate the new hub. bp pulse is delivering the right charging speeds, in the right locations and focussing on ultra-fast and rapid charge points to provide a comprehensive EV charging network across the country and it plans to roll out hundreds of hubs by 2030 in urban areas, on trunk roads and motorways and at destinations such as restaurants, retail parks and hotels.