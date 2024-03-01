Launch report – a more affordable Kia EV9

What is it?

Kia launched the EV9, the brand’s second bespoke electric vehicle (EV) and a flagship model, onto the UK market in August 2023, and it certainly made an impression. Of similar size to a Range Rover, the Kia impressed many reviewers with its battery range, charging speed and equipment levels, though more than one asked how easily buyers would accept a £75,000-plus SUV from Kia.

Now just as the first examples of the initial model, the top-specification GT-Line S, start arriving on UK roads, Kia is launching the two other members of the EV9 range, the entry-level Air and the mid-range GT-Line. But again ‘entry-level’ is a bit of a misnomer as the EV9 really is an EV aimed at the upper end of the market with prices for the Air starting from £65,025 on the road.

The EV9 is an SUV with six or seven-seat accommodation and a choice of rear or all-wheel-drive propulsion. The Air is only available with a rear-wheel drive powertrain, which produces 200hp. Move up to GT-Line or GT-Line S (starting from £73,275 and £76,025 respectively) and the recipe will be a twin-motor unit putting 380hp through all four wheels. The top GT-Line S is also the only version alternatively available in six-seat form, with a lounge-style interior in which the centre row of seats can swivel by 180 degrees.

One major plus of the EV9 is the range between battery charges, of up to a WLTP-certified 349 miles on the 2WD model, or 313 in AWD form. And with the vehicle able to use 800-volt chargers, owners with such chargers available to them can replenish the batteries from 10 to 80 per cent in a mere 24 minutes. All cars are also fitted with a heat pump to prevent battery drop-off in cold conditions.

The EV9 easily takes the title of the largest car in the Kia line-up, outstretching the Sorento with a length of more than five metres and a wheelbase of 3.1 metres. On first viewing those who have been familiar with Kia’s first bespoke electric offering, the smaller EV6 with its sharp and sporty exterior look, may be surprised – the EV9 has a much more dominant presence with squared-off styling and a fairly bluff front end, a product of the brand’s latest design philosophy titled ‘Opposites Attract’. The car sits on 19-inch wheels and the clean lines of the exterior are aided by such features as flush door handles.

Kia’ is heavily promoting the interior space of the EV9, for both occupants and their luggage. While the third row of seats restricts boot space to 333 litres, this is better than in several rivals and both rows fold to free up more than 2300 litres of space. All EV9s also have a ‘frunk’, a front boot under the bonnet which in the rear-drive Air offers another 90 litres of space, 52 litres in the all-wheel-drive versions.

The EV9 has earned praise for its standard specification. Even Air models come with a long list of equipment, highlights of which include three-zone climate control, powered seats with heating and ventilation in both the first and second row, artificial leather on the seats and steering wheel, a smart powered tailgate, eight-speaker audio, wireless phone charging and a ‘vehicle to load’ feature – this allows external electrical equipment to be powered by the car’s battery pack.

The safety specification is impressive too – the EV9 is fitted with a full suite of active safety aids as well as a 360-degree around-view monitor and front and rear parking sensors. The Kia earned a top five-star rating when crash-tested by safety body Euro NCAP in 2023 with maximum points scored in several areas.

While it would be hard to imagine many owners wanting to take their EV9 seriously off-road, evidence that the Range Rover is regarded as a serious rival is obvious from the inclusion on all-wheel-drive models of a ‘Terrain mode’ system offering mud, snow and sand driving modes. These adjust motor toque output and distribution, braking and stability control to keep the vehicle moving in more challenging conditions such as on a snow-covered country lane, a beach or in a muddy festival car park.

What do we think of it?

A first view of the EV9 can be almost as intimidating as it is admittedly impressive – this looks to be one significantly large vehicle. Once inside however any initial hesitations soon disappear as one is cosseted by the surroundings.

The first impression is of space – this is a vehicle with loads of room inside, even in the third row, all evidence of the design team making the best use of the relative freedom that a flat-pack electric platform gives them. Access to the third row is reasonably easy too, a button on the top of the second-row seat instantly tilting and moving it forward to free up a way in. For adults third-row seats are never totally easy to get in to but the Kia makes the process easier than most. And if you are not using the third row you can slide the second row back to increase the legroom.

It’s easy for the driver to get comfortable too, thanks to the electric adjustment of the seat – Air models only have manual steering wheel adjustment compared to electric in the upper trims, but it is very quick and simple to use.

A second impression is of quality. Kia has worked hard on its interior ambience, extending to small touches such as electrical switches being incorporated into the trim with only a finger on a graphic necessary to activate them. The driver’s view is dominated by a long digital screen divided into two parts, the right-hand section dead ahead with the essential dials on and a central infotainment widescreen – this works particularly well when used with such features as Google Maps via the very effective wireless smartphone connection.

The drive/reverse selector is discreetly placed on a little stalk on the lower right of the steering wheel and perhaps the only slight irritation are the climate controls, to the lower right of the screen almost behind the steering wheel and not that easy to see.

Start the EV9 via the button on the selector stalk and it comes to life, along with various road safety warning features. Some of these, such as the lane departure warning, can be switched off, but will need to be deactivated again next time one uses the car. Turning off the ‘bongs’ was a feature of the launch event and it is a feature of modern life that in standard mode the car feels it necessary to sound a note every time, for example that the speed limit changes.

The EV9 moves away smoothly and almost silently and this becomes a feature of any journey. The acceleration to 60mph in a shade under 10 seconds is accomplished without fuss and the car soon settles into a cruise. As an aside during the launch event we also had a go in the twin-motor GT-Linerand its acceleration, of just over five seconds to 60mph, can feel very swift, but again never coarse, and it is as refined as its entry-level sister.

Whether ‘base model’ Air or otherwise this is a car that will become so easy to live with, as it simply copes with everything that is presented to it, while not requiring anything too involving of the driver. It’s refined and smooth while the impression of sheer size soon dissipates even on quite narrow lanes. One useful feature is the indicators, activate them and one of the dials on the instrument panel instantly becomes a camera view showing the road side in the direction one is indicating.

One can easily imagine clocking up a great many miles in an EV9. Even when presented with more challenging roads it copes with ease – the electric platform, shared with Kia’s sister brand Hyundai, places the battery packs low down between the axles and this certainly aids roadholding, with very little noticeable body roll when cornering at speed.

A typical EV feature is the lack of a manual mode to the gearing, as one would expect in a car aimed clearly at comfortable progress rather than driving excitement. There are two paddles on the steering wheel, but these are to adjust the level of battery regeneration and as with most EVs one can easily drive with seldom use of the brake, relying on the regen for deceleration while returning useful extra charge to the battery.

Kia will not sell huge numbers of EV9s because it is not that kind of vehicle. But those who think that spending £60,000 plus on an electric EUV means going for the products of the German premium brands or Tesla will be missing out if they don’t look at the Kia – the EV9 can certainly contend with such rivals.

Kia EV9 Air

Price (on-the-road):

Motor: Rear axle 149.kw single motor (AWD twin motors)

Max power: 200hp (AWD 380hp)

Max torque: 350Nm (AWD 700Nm)

Top speed: 114mph (AWD 124mph)

0 – 62mph: 9.4 sec (AWD 5.3 sec)

Range between charges (WLTP combined): 349 miles (AWD 313 miles)

Charging time: DC 350kW 10-80% 24m. DC 50kW 1hr 23m. AC 48A 10-100% 9hr 5m