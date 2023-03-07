LEVC’s electric cab overtakes diesel in London

THERE are now more LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) TX electric taxis on the streets of London than diesel TX4s, as the capital’s transition to a clean, green EV black cab fleet continues to accelerate.

Highlighting the transition away from fossil fuel, LEVC’s TX taxi now represents more than 40% of official black cabs, with over 6,000 vehicles operating in the capital.

As sales continue to increase, so does the positive contribution LEVC’s TX is making to air quality. Powered by its revolutionary eCity technology, LEVC’s electric TX taxi has travelled more than 534 million miles globally and prevented 162,000 tonnes of CO 2 being emitted into the atmosphere, since it was introduced in 2018.

Alex Nan, Chief Executive of LEVC, said: “We are witnessing a significant tipping point in the push towards cleaner transportation, with the TX overtaking the diesel-powered TX4 as the cab of choice in London. There are now more than 6,000 TX electric taxis operating in the capital, accounting for over 40% of the black cab fleet.

“Since LEVC launched the TX taxi, it has successfully delivered an unrivalled sustainable mobility solution, perfectly suited for urban environments. With each new TX on the road, we are preventing thousands of tonnes of harmful emissions, helping to create healthier and happier cities.”

Helen Chapman, Transport for London’s Director of Licensing and Regulation, said: “It is great to see that almost half of the entire taxi fleet is now zero emissions capable and there are now more LEVC TX taxis than any model of diesel black cabs in the capital. Alongside reductions to emissions these modern vehicles deliver a really comfortable experience for both driver and passenger.

“London’s taxi drivers are rightfully proud to be at the vanguard of cleaning up the city’s toxic air. The step change in the taxi fleet moving to zero emissions capable is an important part of the bold action the Mayor is taking to deal with the public health crisis that is being caused by deadly pollution, and for tackling the climate emergency.”

The TX taxi is an accessible and inclusive vehicle for all, regardless of age or disability. Featuring flexible space for up to six passengers, the vehicle includes an integrated wheelchair ramp enabling the TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair – the only taxi of its kind to do so.

LEVC has recently announced a new brand strategy to become a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company. LEVC’s new direction will see it grow beyond manufacturing the world’s most advanced taxi, the TX, and commit to delivering smart, green, safe, and accessible mobility solutions to more people than ever before.