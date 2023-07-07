logo
Subscribe

From cars to light commercial vehicles, charging partners to infrastructure providers, Switched on EV gives clear and concise information on the areas you need to know. Click here to subscribe and stay informed.

logo
image001

Manchester’s first EV charging ‘Oasis’ gets green light

MANCHESTER City Council has given the green light to electric vehicle charging network Be.EV to build Manchester’s first large-scale green charging ‘Oasis’ for EVs.

A milestone project in the council’s mission to expand public charging across the county, Be.EV’s plan will transform an old former petrol station site on the corner of Reliance Street and Oldham Road into a futuristic green forecourt and community hub.

The site will include commercial space for local businesses and provide ultra-rapid charging for 16 electric vehicles at any time, including accessible and van-suitable spaces, as well as secure charging for electric bicycles.

The site’s 16 ultra-rapid chargers will charge a typical EV in as little as ten minutes, compared to 4-6 hours on a 7kW fast charger.

Be.EV maintains the largest network of public EV chargers in Greater Manchester and Reliance Street marks the company’s first new generation ‘Oasis’ project, with further locations planned across the country.

Trees and biodiversity will form an integral part of the site’s design. A wildflower garden will form a natural boundary along one side of the site. Other planted areas throughout will include herbaceous perennials, shrubs and grasses. The site has committed to a “net-biodiversity uplift”, to bring nature back into the area.

Solar panels will be included to further improve the carbon footprint of the development, by providing clean-energy for the operation of the commercial space. The retail building and forecourt roof will feature a biodiverse planting of native British species, specifically selected for the region.

The chargers will be powered by renewable energy from Octopus Energy, ensuring the move to a totally green transport system is achieved.

Works at the Reliance Street site will be undertaken by Be.EV and will include significant groundworks to remove contamination from the former petrol station. This will be replaced by permeable surfaces that will collect rainwater to be repurposed to water the planted areas and service the commercial space.

Anyone will be able to use the chargers but Be.EV members will be able to access a discounted rate across the company’s rapidly growing network.

Be.EV Chief Executive Asif Ghafoor said: “Our plan for Reliance Street is truly innovative and reflects Be.EV’s ambition to lead the way in reimagining public infrastructure – creating great charging experiences for today and for the future.

“These sites will absorb carbon and clean the air whilst providing EV drivers with a calm, green environment to relax in while they’re charging. The site is also designed to maximise the number of charging bays to accelerate equitable access to the future of electric vehicles.”

Share:
Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Related Posts

Rivervale UK EVs 2030 2

Survey reveals concerns over 2030 EV target

By Chris Wright
scooter scaled 1

Shared e-scooters and e-bikes could boost economy by £1.1 billion

By Chris Wright
60e36d02d1fe35fb63f85a06 img opengraph 3

loveelectric announces partnership with Egg

By Chris Wright
ec86a120 f2ca 4ae8 957e 04acf74e9185

Gridserve opens two new Electric Super Hubs in the North

By Chris Wright
logo light
Twitter Linkedin Youtube

Subscribe

Enter your email to subscribe to stay informed of the latest EV News and Reviews
Subscribe

Copyright © 2023

Twitter Linkedin Youtube

SWITCHED ON EV AWARDS

Click here to enter

SWITCHED ON EV

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.

Click here
logo

Stay Switched on EV

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.