logo
Subscribe

From cars to light commercial vehicles, charging partners to infrastructure providers, Switched on EV gives clear and concise information on the areas you need to know. Click here to subscribe and stay informed.

logo
2402 IML7 1

MG to launch IM electric brand at Geneva

MG will unveil the IM L6 saloon at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, the first in a new line of premium-sector battery-electric vehicles scheduled to launch in Europe in 2025.

IM stands for ‘intelligent mobility’ and according to MG the IM L6 will be the first of a complete new brand of vehicles from the Chinese manufacturer which will “explore new possibilities to deliver an exciting driving experience.”

The IM L6 is described as a premium and pure electric saloon offering leading-edge levels of technology. It will also be very potent, returning a sub three-second 0-62mph time and offered in two specifications with a range between charges of between 360 and 480 miles.

According to MG the new IM range will be pitched firmly at the premium sector with a focus on executive saloons and larger SUVs. All IM models will make use of advanced technology in driving assistance and controls, intelligent and connected services for drivers and ‘leading-edge’ EV powertrains.

IM was launched in 2020 in China as a collaboration between MG parent SAIC, research & development company Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and e-commerce specialist Alibaba. The new brand has already unveiled the L7 saloon (pictured above) which is expected to join the L6 in Europe from 2025 and the UK a year later, rivalling the likes of Tesla and BYD.

The IM L6 will be unveiled on the MG stand at the Geneva show on 28th February. MG will also reveal the latest MG3 hatch, which will be the first pure hybrid model in the brand’s line-up.

Share post:

Got a spare 30 seconds?

 Help us to provide you with better market insight by completing a very short survey. It is anonymous and only takes 30 seconds. You will get free access to the quarterly results.

Click here to take part
Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Related Posts

plugged in electric car charging in mall car park 2022 05 01 23 53 53 utc

Sales to continue their upward trend this year

By Chris Wright
Corparison partners with The Car Expert to offer commercial customers salary sacrificejpg

Partnership offers commercial customers salary sacrifice

By Chris Wright
GRIDSERVE Swindon Dobbies

First Gridserve Electric Retail Hub opens at Dobbies

By Chris Wright
303161 apple carplay

New over-the-air update for Volvo cars now available

By Switched on EV
logo light
Twitter Linkedin Youtube

Subscribe

Enter your email to subscribe to stay informed of the latest EV News and Reviews
Subscribe

Copyright © 2023

Twitter Linkedin Youtube

SWITCHED ON EV AWARDS

Click here to enter

SWITCHED ON EV

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.

Click here
logo

Stay Switched on EV

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.