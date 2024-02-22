MG to launch IM electric brand at Geneva

MG will unveil the IM L6 saloon at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, the first in a new line of premium-sector battery-electric vehicles scheduled to launch in Europe in 2025.

IM stands for ‘intelligent mobility’ and according to MG the IM L6 will be the first of a complete new brand of vehicles from the Chinese manufacturer which will “explore new possibilities to deliver an exciting driving experience.”

The IM L6 is described as a premium and pure electric saloon offering leading-edge levels of technology. It will also be very potent, returning a sub three-second 0-62mph time and offered in two specifications with a range between charges of between 360 and 480 miles.

According to MG the new IM range will be pitched firmly at the premium sector with a focus on executive saloons and larger SUVs. All IM models will make use of advanced technology in driving assistance and controls, intelligent and connected services for drivers and ‘leading-edge’ EV powertrains.

IM was launched in 2020 in China as a collaboration between MG parent SAIC, research & development company Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and e-commerce specialist Alibaba. The new brand has already unveiled the L7 saloon (pictured above) which is expected to join the L6 in Europe from 2025 and the UK a year later, rivalling the likes of Tesla and BYD.

The IM L6 will be unveiled on the MG stand at the Geneva show on 28th February. MG will also reveal the latest MG3 hatch, which will be the first pure hybrid model in the brand’s line-up.