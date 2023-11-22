logo
Llandudno 1

Network Rail, APCOA and Compleo charge ahead with 3 more station car parks

FOLLOWING the successful launch of EV charge points at Chippenham station in early September, Network Rail and APCOA have now rolled out a further 50 EV charge points across station car parks at Droitwich, Llandudno and Chislehurst, bringing the total to just under 600 units across the Network Rail parking estate.

In close partnership with Network Rail, APCOA’s end-to-end service oversaw the supply of the 22KW eBox Professional units from Compleo (one of Europe’s leading full-service providers of EV charging technology), installation by Amco Giffen and the seamless linking of customer payment options via APCOA Connect.

To support the additional power requirement, a new electrical substation has been supplied and installed to upgrade the existing supply at Llandudno.

All 600 EV points across the Network Rail estate are backed up and supported by APCOA’s 24-hour UK-based customer support team, including a 24-hour inbound customer contact line and remote support and monitoring system. Customers can benefit from a truly supportive solution for the EV points, both for payment handling and queries, as well as technical and customer service support.

 

 

 

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

