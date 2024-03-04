New hybrid powertrain for Citroën models

Citroën has announced updates to its C4, ë-C4, C4 X and ë-C4 X models with enhancements including a new 48V Hybrid powertrain on C4 and C4 X.

The new Hybrid powertrain will be available for the PLUS and MAX trim levels for both vehicles. ë-C4 and ë-C4 X see the introduction of the 156hp (115kW) electric motor and larger 54kWh battery on MAX trim, providing drivers with a range of up to 260 miles (WLTP).

Based on the latest compact and lightweight hybrid technology, this new efficient Hybrid 136 powertrain features a 48V battery pack coupled to a new 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine. The new hybrid powertrain offers up to 1km of electric-only range for low-speed urban cruising, improved fuel economy, and a 20% reduction in CO2 of up to 26g/km compared to the existing PureTech 130 EAT8 engine, meaning fewer trips to the pumps, a reduced rate of Vehicle Excise Duty and a lower rate of Benefit-in-Kind Tax for company car drivers.

The new Hybrid engine will be available on both PLUS and MAX trim levels of both C4 and C4 X. The new engine will be available alongside existing PureTech powertrains, as well as the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X electric variants.

ë-C4 and ë-C4 X now have the option of a new 156hp powertrain on MAX trim variants. Drivers now have the choice between a 50kWh battery and 136hp (100kW) electric motor combination or the new 54kWh and 156hp (115kW) powertrain. The 50kW variant is capable of up to 223 miles (WLTP) between charges and is available across all trim levels.

The 54kWh and 156hp powertrain is now available on both MAX and ë-Series trim variants and helps both ë-C4 and ë-C4 X achieve up to 260 miles between charges (WLTP). Both the 50kWh and 54kWh powertrains support up to 100kW DC rapid charging, providing a 20% to 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Recent research by independent automotive validators UTAC, and commissioned by Citroën, found that through the efficient use of energy and charging capability, the ë-C4 was able to cover 1,000km (621 miles) in the shortest time versus competitor models despite having a smaller battery. ë-C4 emerged as the quickest to complete the 1,000km trip with a total time, including recharging, of 11 hours and 57 minutes.

The competitors took between 14 and 67 minutes longer to cover the same distance. The results, as indicated by UTAC’s measurements, are explained by lower energy consumption and optimised charging times, validating the technical choices made for ë-C4 and ë-C4 X.

This result highlights the relevance of the choices made by Citroën for ë-C4 and ë-C4 X as part of its electrification strategy. The choice to use a compact, lighter, and more affordable battery, a DC fast-charging capacity of 100 kW with an efficient charging curve, an efficient electric motor, and aerodynamic optimisations provides the real-world efficiency customers require while ensuring that making the switch to electric remains accessible.

In addition to the powertrain updates, both C4, ë-C4, C4 X and ë-C4 X now benefit from two new metallic paint colours. Okenite White is the new standard body colour across YOU!, PLUS, and MAX trim levels while Eclipse Blue, which first debuted on C5 Aircross, is now available across C4, ë-C4, C4 X and ë-C4 X.

CITROËN C4 AND Ë-C4 MODEL RANGE & PRICING

TRIM LEVEL ENGINE CO 2 g/km 1st YEAR VED BIK RATE OTR MRRP YOU! PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual 124 £210 29% £19,565 100kW Electric with 50kW battery 0 £0 2% £36,265 PLUS PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 124 £210 29% £23,600 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 133 £255 31% £25,005 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 107 £175 26% £26,350 MAX PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual 124 £210 29% £25,490 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto 133 £255 31% £26,890 Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 107 £175 26% £28,240 100kW Electric with 50kW battery 0 £0 2% £35,205 115kW Electric with 54kW battery 0 £0 2% £36,105 ë-Series 100kW Electric with 50kW battery 0 £0 2% £36,365 115kW Electric with 54kW battery 0 £0 2% £37,265

CITROËN C4 X AND Ë-C4 X MODEL RANGE & PRICING