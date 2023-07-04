logo
New metering deals set to fast-track 10,000 new EV charging points

THREE new metering partnerships are set to fast-track the installation of more than 10,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the UK over the next four years.

The deals will see Siemens provide Be.EV, Blink Charging and Evyve with metering and commissioning services for every new charging point at the operators’ sites.

The charge point operators say this move will see them navigate the capacity constraints of energy firms – often the principal suppliers of metering technology – and help them install the charging infrastructure much quicker.

Meters represent a critical part of each charging point, delivering power to the units and recording electricity usage for accurate billing, reporting and recharging by the CPO.

Oliver Brown, CPO Metering Lead at Siemens GB&I, said“The UK’s switch to electric vehicles depends heavily on infrastructure keeping pace with consumer demand, so creating innovative ways to speed up the process is vital.  We have enhanced our new connection process listening to our clients and industry demands.

“Creating innovative partnerships across the supply chain, such as this, is crucial to cracking the challenges we face in not just accelerating the roll-out of EV infrastructure, but in delivering net-zero more broadly.”

The three agreements, which will see Siemens deliver at least 10,000 new charging points, follow an initial metering agreement signed with CPO Osprey in January 2023.

For industrial and commercial and small-to-medium enterprise B2B metering agent services, Siemens provides comprehensive data services, electricity meter financing, installation, maintenance and fault resolution, supported by its nationwide field team covering installations from Perthshire in Scotland to Cornwall. The firm’s services and solutions provide suppliers with complete visibility and control over their metering estate to help drive down the cost to serve, speed up issue resolution and enhance end-customer experience.

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

