Nissan’s EV-olution – Ariya 160kW Evolve 63kWh

What is it?

It’s an electric crossover and further proof that EVs are infiltrating every area of motoring genre.

The Ariya is a different animal altogether, a much larger SUV and built on an all-new EV platform. And it comes with the latest EV wizardry, such as liquid cooling of the batteries which allows much faster charging. There’s also a CCS connector for access to higher-power chargers.

It’s probably apt that it comes from the Nissan stable, a brand that has been leading the way in terms of the EV revolution, fast becoming evolution. It’s well known Leaf has been around for more than 10 years and is a pretty common sight on our roads now.

There’s more than one Ariya from which to choose. The line-up starts with a front-drive 217hp version with a 63kWh battery, stepping up next to a longer range 87kWh battery and 242hp. The car is available in just two grades Advance and Evolve

Not only a larger battery, but you can also specify all-wheel-drive with two available outputs, 306hp and 394hp. What does this mean in terms of range? According to the WLTP figures the smaller battery is good for 250 miles and the larger 315 miles, and we’ll come to that later.

Equipment includes the latest safety and driver-assist technologies, including ProPILOT with Navi link, the most innovative iteration of Nissan’s advance driver-assistance system in Europe to date. It features Nissan Safety Shield 360, the vehicle is available with Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Emergency Lane Keeping, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking technology.

The list of technical and safety features come as standard on all grades. The ‘Advance’ grade includes ProPILOT with Navi-Link, Intelligent Driver Alertness and Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Pilot, Blind Spot Intervention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Full Auto Park, Apple Car Play and 360 degree Around View Monitor. There are also plenty of options to enhance the Advance, including the Bose Tech Pack or the Sky Pack.

The higher spec ‘Evolve’ grade adds innovative features such as Pro-Pilot Park, Windscreen Heads-up Display, a 10 Bose speaker system, Electric Panoramic Sunroof, power moving centre console, and black upholstery with synthetic leather seats and ‘Ultrasuede’ inserts.

Not cheap however. Depending on trim, prices range from around £46,000 to £59,000, but we don’t yet have a price for the 394bhp version.

What do we think?

The battery pack sits at the base of the chassis to ensure 50/50 weight distribution on the top versions and near-equal weight distribution on the 2WD versions. During its development, engineers placed great emphasis on striking the ideal balance between handling agility, secure feeling and ride comfort, something not all EV rivals are known for.