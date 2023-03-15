Novuna and Applied Driving create online EV driver training

FLEET leasing provider Novuna Vehicle Solutions has teamed up with Applied Driving to develop a suite of online electric vehicle (EV) training content.

The set of modules will provide practical guidance to fleet drivers, especially those that are not familiar with using an EV, so they can get the most out of their company vehicle and operate it in a safe and efficient manner.

Nick Jones, Strategic Relationship Manager at Novuna Vehicle Solutions, said: “For many fleet drivers, operating an electric vehicle is a new experience, so its important they receive the appropriate advice and training. With a rapidly growing order bank for electric vehicles, we are working closely with our fleet customers, and partners such as Applied Driving, to add value and promote the highest levels of road safety, duty of care and operational performance.”

Applied Driving will initially create four modules – covering EV characteristics, charging, maintenance, and journey planning / range – that provide easy-to-understand content and incorporate unique visual animation. A Novuna-branded portal, with Single Sign-on (SSO) for easy access, will be hosted on Applied Driving’s Riskmapp cloud-based platform, with all new EV orders triggering an invite to the online training modules.

Nigel Lawrence, Director of Client Partnerships at Applied Driving added: “We have been Novuna’s nominated partner for driver training and fleet risk management since 2020. This latest joint initiative is designed to help those fleets making the transition to EVs and provide the guidance needed to educate their drivers. We are committed to developing a comprehensive proposition to changes within the fleet marketplace and support the rapid growth in EVs.”