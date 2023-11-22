logo
Octopus to offer Fisker model in the UK

EV leasing specialist Octopus Electric Vehicles has agreed a deal with US manufacturer Fisker, to be the first lease provider in the UK to offer the premium Ocean SUV.

The agreement, which covers an initial fleet of 200 Fisker vehicles, marks the start of a long-term partnership between Octopus and Fisker.

Octopus will make the SUV hit from California accessible to all its customers, offering the brand new EV on salary sacrifice, business contract hire and personal leasing.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme, an all-electric and stylish SUV, is the first model launched by Fisker in the UK as it sets its eyes on international expansion. It has a range of up to 440 miles, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class sold in European markets today, making trips from London to Glasgow possible with just one charge

Octopus Electric Vehicles will allow businesses to offer the Fisker Ocean through salary sacrifice – an employee benefit that saves drivers up to 40% off the monthly lease – making this one of the cheapest ways to access the car.

Octopus EV, which now has over 80 cars available to customers, covering every model available in the UK and works with more than 3,900 businesses, its all-in-one salary sacrifice service provides everything drivers need to take the road, including the car, charge point installation and specialist EV energy tariffs.

Fisker drivers will be able to access Octopus Energy’s ‘Intelligent Octopus Go’ tariff – guaranteeing customers six hours of off-peak charging at 7.5p per kWh each day. Customers simply choose the time and amount of charge they want their car back, and Octopus’ tech platform seamlessly charges when it’s best for the grid. An average driver can save up to £600 a year on charging costs compared to a standard variable tariff.

Octopus Electric Vehicles was launched with the mission to make it easy for drivers to switch to clean, electric transport. It has already helped over 11,000 drivers make the switch, raising over £650 million to fund the cars and creating over 350 jobs in the UK. The business sits within the wider Octopus Energy Group and is expanding rapidly across the globe.

 

