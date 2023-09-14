Peugeot unveils new E-3008

PEUGEOT has revealed the new all-electric E-3008, featuring an aerodynamic fastback SUV design, a new electric powertrain offering up to 435 miles of range* and PEUGEOT’s latest Panoramic i-Cockpit.

The new E-3008 will replace the best-selling Peugeot 3008, a car that has impressed more than 1,320,000 customers in 130 countries for seven years. By 2025, the brand will offer a complete battery electric line-up, and by 2030, 100% of the brand’s sales in Europe will be electric.

With the new E-3008, PEUGEOT has taken the creativity of its design, the driving pleasure and electric performance on offer to a new level:

Peugeot Chief Executive Linda Jackson said: “The launch of the next-level E-3008 is a major step in Peugeot ‘s radical transformation into an alluring 100% electric brand that sets new benchmarks for design, driving pleasure and efficiency.

STLA Medium electric platform

The E-3008 will be the first model to use Stellantis’ brand-new STLA Medium electric powertrain, designed to offer best-in-class performance to meet customers’ needs: range (up to 435 miles), recharge time (20-80% in 30 minutes from a 160kW charger), driving pleasure, performance, efficiency, and connected services and functions (Trip Planner, Smart charging, and online updates). The STLA Medium comprises a permanent magnet synchronous motor operating in tandem with an electric gearbox to deliver more power, efficiency and torque, powered by a 400V lithium-ion battery.

For AC charging, two types of on-board chargers are available, with an 11kW three-phase charger as standard and a 22kW three-phase charger as an option. For DC rapid recharging, the Mode 4 socket on the new E-3008 is capable of charging speeds up to 160kW, enabling the E-3008’s standard range battery to be recharged from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes, and less than 30 minutes for the Long-Range version.

The new E-3008 also features a V2L (Vehicle to Load) function, giving customers the option of powering an electrical device via the car’s high-voltage battery. The system can supply up to 3kW and 16A. The V1G or Smart Charging function can also adjust the time and power at which the battery of the new PEUGEOT E-3008 is charged to optimise charging costs.

Fastback SUV design

The fastback SUV styling of the new E-3008 makes it immediately recognisable. With its dynamic and aerodynamic shape (Cx 0.28), the new E-3008 combines elegance, efficiency and spaciousness. The E-3008 remains one of the most compact cars in the 100% electric SUV category (length: 4.54m, width: 1.89m, height: 1.64m), while still providing 520 litres of boot space – identical to that of the previous 3008.

The new E-3008 is available in a range of six colours. Thanks to innovative dichromatic pigments, the Obsession Blue colour changes from blue to green depending on the light and the shape of the bodywork. The other colours available are Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Nera Black, Cumulus Grey and Titane Grey.