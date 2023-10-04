logo
EV petrolForecourt South Mimms

Plans to introduce a new bp pulse EV charging hub at South Mimms

PLANS for a new bp pulse electric vehicle (EV) charging hub have been proposed at bp’s existing retail site, just north of the M25 and greater London area.

bp plans to redevelop its current Connect retail site adjacent to the Welcome Break South Mimms services, north of the M25 (junction 23) and east of the A1. The site is accessed off Bignells Corner.

Proposals include 32 covered ultra-fast EV charging bays along with an enhanced M&S retail unit selling convenience items and providing washroom facilities. The plan will also retain 10 of the existing 16 petrol and diesel pumps.

The proposed new charging hub will provide a new facility for drivers travelling through the area and for local people to charge their vehicles. It will address a lack of EV charging facilities in this location and will allow motorists to charge their vehicles in under 30 minutes.

As part of the planning process, being led by planning and development consultancy Lichfields, a public consultation is underway and people can find out more details by visiting https://www.bpsouthmimms-consultation.co.uk/ and offer their views. The closing date for comments is October 16 2023.

Pippa Nisbet, director at Lichfields, London office, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of these proposals. The site lies at a key juncture on the strategic road network and is an ideal location to accommodate EV charging facilities – while continuing to provide petrol / diesel, as the UK transitions towards electric vehicles and a net zero economy.”

Aside from more than doubling the capacity of rapid charging or above capable charging points in Hertsmere, the scheme offers the potential to deliver several other key benefits to the surrounding area.

Around 155 construction jobs will be created and a further 190 supply chain jobs during the initial build period. Once complete, the site will create a further 6 full time jobs on-site in addition to the existing 15 jobs that support the current operations.

The development will make use of sustainable materials such as timber with a green roof and PV panels. A landscaping strategy will provide attractive green boundaries to the site.

Nisbet added: “Overall, this proposed scheme will enhance an existing bp retail site, creating a much-needed facility and jobs. The scheme is also sat within a well-connected landscaped site, complete with all the amenities and functionality demanded by drivers requiring ‘superfast’ charging hubs.”

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

