Pole position – Polestar 2

What is it?

A new kid on the block in terms of a brand name, Polestar was launched in the UK in 2020 and it’s heritage is Swedish/Chinese.

Polestar 2, other numbers are available, is based on Volvo underpinnings and technology and built in China by Geeley, the Swedish carmaker’s owner. It sits on Volvo’s SMA XC40 platform while the new Polestar 3 SUV, launched last year, shares the XC90 underpinnings. Sales globally hit 51,500 cars in 2021 with hopes for 80,000 this year and 290,000 around the world by 2025.

So far, leasing companies and fleet managers have played a major part in the successful launch of the all-electric Polestar brand in the UK. Around 80% of UK sales are into fleet with leasing companies key to the growth of the EV start-up.

Head of Sales Matt Hawkins said that one of the first things Polestar did was talk to the major players in leasing to find out what their pain points were and how we could fill any gaps. he added: “We provide the opportunity for fleet managers and leasing companies to come into our facilities to meet us and drive our cars. We also encourage them to send their drivers or customers in to see us.

“Once we get a car into the company car park, then the interest starts to grow. We still have a long way to go and we are developing systems in partnership with leasing companies so that through our portal people can order, see lead times and pre-configured stock, what’s available for delivery, tracking, invoicing etc.

“They can even see how much carbon was used in the manufacture and what it will produce over the life of the car. We already have plans to bring cars into second life once they are finished with. Our growth will be organic, we will not be forcing volume or stating sales targets. Growth has to take into account residual values and remarketing.

“We have found that once the leasing companies open their customers’ eyes to Polestar, then the interest grows and the momentum builds.”

The retail proposition at the Polestar ‘spaces’ is geared around the customer rather than the transaction. There is no sales patter or finance discussion, the staff concentrate on the customer requirement and what they want to know about the car.

Launched in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, most of its staff have worked from home until recently moving into the brand’s new administrative home at Bicester Heritage. This is in addition to three other Polestar ‘spaces’ in Battersea Power Station, Manchester Trafford Centre and Touchwood, Solihull.

Managing Director Jonathan Goodman said that four more spaces are planned this year including Bristol and Glasgow as the company looks to increase sales from 7,300 last year – up from 4,000 in 2021 – to 8,000 in 2022.

He added: “We are looking to do things differently from the established dealers model. I’ve been around a number of brands for many years and often wondered why we do things the same way and expect the same things from dealers.

“We are not looking to disrupt, but just to change. Our Polestar spaces are staffed by people who do not have an automotive background, they are drawn from the hospitality and service sectors. Their job is to explain and show people around the cars – not to actually sell them or give them finance details.”

Polestar is very much a rival to Tesla’s Model 3, a performance-focused electric car brand and Polestar 2 is an all-electric crossover hatchback, the brand’s first volume-selling car, following the much rarer Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance GT. (which was always intended as a low-volume brand-builder).