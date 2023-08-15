Power up your protection: Essential tips for keeping your EV safe on the road

MORE British drivers are switching to electric vehicles. In fact, there are more than 735,000 fully electric cars on UK roads as of March 2023 – an increase of 260% since 2020.

Many people believe that the benefits of driving an EV are beginning to far outweigh traditional petrol or diesel vehicles. For one, they emit fewer greenhouse gases and air pollutants, making them kinder to the environment.

Additionally, they often boast lower running costs and reduced noise pollution. So, should we really be shocked by the uptake in electric vehicle drivers?

As with any vehicle, EVs require proper maintenance to keep them safe and suitable for the road. Let’s explore why it’s important and how you can do this.

Best practices for EV maintenance

To maximise its lifespan, as well as keep it safe to drive, here are some EV boxes you must be ticking:

Regular inspections – Electric vehicles need servicing less frequently than petrol and diesel cars, but it’s still a crucial step that must be followed. Several features will be examined, including:

· Electric motor

· Oil and coolant

· Battery

· Tyres

· Suspension

· Brakes

Fortunately, almost all manufacturers offer a service plan for electric vehicles. So, it’s simple to ensure you’re staying on top of everything.

Software updates – Much like your laptop or mobile phone, EVs can be improved with software updates. From enhancing the infotainment, to bettering the vehicle’s performance and efficiency, you should address these updates promptly.

Battery health checks – Of course, it goes without saying that your EV’s most important feature is its battery. Don’t expect to get from A to B if your battery is faulty or running low. As part of your responsibility, you must ensure the battery is regularly inspected.

The frequency of these battery tests will depend on a variety of factors, such as manufacturer recommendations and driving habits. If in doubt, consult a professional who can carry out the necessary tests.

It’s crucial that you rely only on authorised dealers and service centres for EV inspections. While it’s true that the electric vehicle is a more secure alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in many ways, you’re only as safe as the help you enlist.

For example, people that buy an electric used Mercedes from a dealership should return there for maintenance. It’s the way you can guarantee you’re getting the best possible service.

Safety Features of EVs

Most electric vehicles are equipped with clever safety features that petrol or diesel cars lack; this already increases your chances of keeping out of harm’s way while you’re on the road.

Safety features include:

Regenerative braking – This system uses the electric motor to slow down the vehicle and generate electricity to recharge the battery. As a result, energy efficiency is increased while the chances of brake wear and tear is decreased.

Reduced fire risk – EVs lack combustible fuel, meaning they’re less likely to catch fire in the unfortunate event of a collision.

Instant torque – Electric vehicles can accelerate quickly even from a standstill, helping drivers avoid accidents by giving them more control over the vehicle.

Low centre of gravity – Because the battery packs of EVs are located on the floor of the vehicle, they have a lower centre of gravity than traditional-fuel cars. This means they’re more stable and less susceptible to rollover accidents.

Pedestrian alert systems – EVs have alert systems that emit warning sounds to notify people of the vehicle’s presence. This can reduce the risk of accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.

Safe Driving Tips for EVs

Your electric vehicle can only do so much to keep you safe while you drive – of course, a huge chunk of this responsibility lies with you, the driver.

Operating an EV differs from a combustion vehicle in a few ways, all of which will require additional care and consideration and especially if you’re making the switch after driving a petrol or diesel vehicle.

It may require you to adjust your driving style slightly, but you’ll be a better driver as a result. For example, the instant torque in EVs mean they can accelerate quickly, so be careful not to exceed the speed limit or drive off too aggressively.

Similarly, you must ensure you’re closely monitoring your range throughout your journeys to make certain you can safely arrive at your destination with the amount of battery that you have. If your EV has a built-in range calculator, make use of this as you move from destination to destination.

Besides the points directly relating to EVs, standard safe driving practices (as well as common sense) are encouraged. Stay alert and focused at all times, keep your distance and create space, and switch off your mobile phone or have it plugged into the car’s infotainment system.

Always keep your EV safe on the road

The electric vehicle is a fantastic invention that quite literally has the power to change the world. However, this can only be made possible if EV drivers prioritise security when driving and maintaining their vehicles. If you’re ever unsure of anything, consult your dealership or an EV specialist and let’s charge on with making the roads a safer, healthier place to be.