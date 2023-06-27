Prices announced for new Peugeot 508 range

PEUGEOT has opened orders for new 508, 508 SW and 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered models, featuring an updated exterior and interior design, new technologies and a simplified trim line-up.

Prices for the new 508 range start from £34,020 OTR MRRP, with Peugeot Sport Engineered variants starting from £53,825. The first deliveries are scheduled for September.

The new 508 range features several exterior and interior styling updates that reflect the latest Peugeot design developments. A new front face with an extended front grille now proudly features the Peugeot shield, alongside body-coloured accents on Allure and GT variants, while Sport Engineered models get a specific black front grille for a more aggressive look.

There is also updated the front and rear lighting on all new 508 variants. At the front, Matrix LED headlights featuring Peugeot’s 3-claw signature are now standard across all variants, while at the back, new Full 3D rear lights with the same 3-claw signature and scrolling direction indicators can be found.

A major update across the new 508 range is that every variant is now standard with the Peugeot i-Connect Advanced infotainment and 3D Connected Navigation. The 10-inch HD touchscreen features ‘Over-The-Air’ updates and can be fully customised like a tablet device with eight individual driver and passenger profiles – allowing for different interior ambience settings and preferences. =

The driver instrument cluster features a new design that’s been inspired by the new 308 and 408 range, while a new e-Toggle replaces the previous ‘Cobra’ style gear selector on all variants – with Plug-in Hybrid variants featuring an additional control allowing drivers to also adjust the level of regenerative braking.

The trim line-up for both models has been revised. New 508 and 508 SW are now available in Allure, GT and Peugeot Sport Engineered variants. Allure Premium has been replaced by Allure, and GT Premium by GT. This offering makes it even easier for customers to find the right 508 or 508 SW to suit their needs.

New 508 Pricing

TRIM ENGINE OTR MRRP ALLURE 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 £34,020 PLUG-IN HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 £43,640 GT 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 £36,670 PLUG-IN HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 £46,290 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED PLUG-IN HYBRID4 360 e-EAT8 4WD £53,825

New 508 SW Pricing