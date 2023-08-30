logo
Subscribe

From cars to light commercial vehicles, charging partners to infrastructure providers, Switched on EV gives clear and concise information on the areas you need to know. Click here to subscribe and stay informed.

logo
download

RAW Charging installs EV chargers at over 50 Greene King sites

RAW Charging, which specialises in EV chargepoints for the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors, has activated new charging facilities at over 50 Greene King sites since March 2023, with a plan in place to bring online a further 25 sites per month going forward.

Providing EV charging is now paramount for hospitality, leisure and retail sectors. Guests who own EVs are more likely to choose hospitality options with charging facilities. By providing EV charging, businesses will dramatically increase the chances of repeat business while attracting new EV-driving customers through word-of-mouth and third-party platforms.

RAW is equipping Greene King sites with multiple, user-friendly EV chargepoints, to give their customers an enjoyable experience at their pubs and hotels. RAW is passionate about ensuring its chargers are meeting the needs of EV drivers. The chargers are reliable and are perfect for locations with a dwell time of over two hours, such as at a Greene King pub or hotel.

RAW’s other major clients include Merlin Entertainments, Bespoke Hotels and National Trust alongside commercial property owners where RAW is developing brownfield land into their own Charge Yards including new developments in  Bishop Auckland and Croydon.

Jason Simpson, Chief Executive at RAW Charging, said: “EV charging is now a must have for hospitality, leisure and retail businesses. The speed of our rollout at Greene King sites demonstrates the importance of reliable charging infrastructure for one of the UK’s leading pub retailers. At RAW Charging, we are a leading provider of EV charging solutions and we are seen as the go-to chargepoint operator for businesses in the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors.”

Share:
Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Related Posts

pasted image 0 1

Charge your EV faster than a mobile phone?

By Chris Wright
unnamed 3

Discounts start to appear on EVs

By Chris Wright
Ohme Charger6903

Home EV charging costs drop – but drivers can easily

By Chris Wright
Cupra HomePro front 231 IE

Ohme is smart EV charging choice for VW Ireland

By Chris Wright
logo light
Twitter Linkedin Youtube

Subscribe

Enter your email to subscribe to stay informed of the latest EV News and Reviews
Subscribe

Copyright © 2023

Twitter Linkedin Youtube

SWITCHED ON EV AWARDS

Click here to enter

SWITCHED ON EV

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.

Click here
logo

Stay Switched on EV

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.