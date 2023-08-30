RAW Charging installs EV chargers at over 50 Greene King sites

RAW Charging, which specialises in EV chargepoints for the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors, has activated new charging facilities at over 50 Greene King sites since March 2023, with a plan in place to bring online a further 25 sites per month going forward.

Providing EV charging is now paramount for hospitality, leisure and retail sectors. Guests who own EVs are more likely to choose hospitality options with charging facilities. By providing EV charging, businesses will dramatically increase the chances of repeat business while attracting new EV-driving customers through word-of-mouth and third-party platforms.

RAW is equipping Greene King sites with multiple, user-friendly EV chargepoints, to give their customers an enjoyable experience at their pubs and hotels. RAW is passionate about ensuring its chargers are meeting the needs of EV drivers. The chargers are reliable and are perfect for locations with a dwell time of over two hours, such as at a Greene King pub or hotel.

RAW’s other major clients include Merlin Entertainments, Bespoke Hotels and National Trust alongside commercial property owners where RAW is developing brownfield land into their own Charge Yards including new developments in Bishop Auckland and Croydon.

Jason Simpson, Chief Executive at RAW Charging, said: “EV charging is now a must have for hospitality, leisure and retail businesses. The speed of our rollout at Greene King sites demonstrates the importance of reliable charging infrastructure for one of the UK’s leading pub retailers. At RAW Charging, we are a leading provider of EV charging solutions and we are seen as the go-to chargepoint operator for businesses in the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors.”