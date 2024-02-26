logo
2402RenaultScenic

Renault Scenic E-Tech is Car of the Year

Renault’s revival of the Scenic nameplate has earned the French manufacturer its first European Car of the Year award in 18 years.

The fully electric Renault Scenic E-Tech was named the 2024 winner of the award, announced on the eve of the Geneva Motor Show. The jury of 59 journalists from 22 countries gave the Renault 329 points, 21 ahead of the runner-up, the BMW 5 Series.

Third in the voting was the Peugeot 3008 with 197 points, followed by the Kia EV9 (190), the Volvo EX30 (168) and the BYD Seal (131). Finishing last was the only car on the seven-strong shortlist not available in full-electric form, the Toyota C-HR – it earned 127 votes.

Cars were judged on their general design, comfort, safety, economy, handling and general roadworthiness, performance, functionality, general environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price. Technical innovation and value for money were considered major factors in the judging process.

The revived Scenic is of similar overall size to its predecessor but no longer a compact MPV, instead a full-electric SUV with a WLTP-certified range of 379 miles between charges.

Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive described winning Car of the Year, the seventh time a Renault vehicle has taken the prestigious award, as a great source of pride for everyone at the Group and brand. “This recognition demonstrates that we have made the right choices: record-breaking range, generous and inviting roominess, all with a closely managed environmental footprint,” he said.

