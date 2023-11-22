Rightcharge unveils electric fuel card for fleets

EV charging company, Rightcharge is launching a comprehensive electric fuel card allowing fleets to manage their employees’ electric vehicle charging at home, work and on the road with payments for all drivers bundled into a single bill.

The card is designed to simplify the transition to electric vehicles and save fleets over £1,000 per year per driver through integrated tariff intelligence.

Fleet drivers will be able to tap a Rightcharge card and pay with company funds at 30 different public charging networks, including Osprey, Shell Recharge and Ionity, thereby unlocking access to more than 34,000 public chargers.

Home charging payments

Fleet Managers can also pay for their employees’ home charging so drivers are never out of pocket. Rightcharge makes payments directly to an employee’s energy supplier to cover the electric vehicle charging portion of their bill, regardless of which energy supplier the employee is with. Importantly, this avoids the ‘bill shock’ problem, which employees experience when they have to pay up-front for home charging.

Rightcharge has overcome the EV-tariff problem for fleets. A common challenge to date has been that fleets can’t ask employees to switch to an EV-friendly home energy tariff because the significant EV charging savings often come with a slight increase in the cost of powering the home.

To overcome this, Rightcharge splits the savings between the driver and the business, meaning fleets can now save over £1,000 per year per driver. Tariff comparison intelligence will be integrated to identify the best deals as well as Rightcharge’s home and workplace charging point installation services.

Drivers will also be able to tap the Rightcharge card on their workplace chargers so that Fleet Managers get a holistic view of every driver’s charging.

Benefits for Fleet Managers and drivers

Rightcharge simplifies charging by eliminating the need to track and reconcile multiple receipts from various public charging providers and energy suppliers, saving time for both the business and drivers. Fleets get access to cost and carbon analytics at a company-wide level, allowing businesses to seamlessly align their fleet with sustainability and budget objectives. Rightcharge assigns a dedicated account manager to support businesses throughout the process.

How does it work?

Fleet managers will be able to create an account on the Rightcharge website and invite their drivers to join. When the drivers sign up, they get access to a personalised portal. The fleet managers can then make monthly payments that cover all their drivers’ charging expenses for home, public and workplace charging. For drivers who claim back via expenses, fleet managers can specify that payment comes from personal funds and Rightcharge exports simple receipts.