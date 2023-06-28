Stellantis Launches Free2move Charge

STELLANTIS has launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will seamlessly deliver charging and energy management to address all EV customer needs, anywhere and in any way.

Managed by the new Stellantis Charging and Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses electric vehicle customer needs at home, in their business and on-the-go.

Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Charging and Energy Business Unit said: “We are taking the lead in establishing a dedicated business unit that will support our bold electrification strategy and act as a natural extension of our iconic brands. Free2move Charge is the first product rolling out, exemplifying our purpose of delivering performance, value, sustainability and electrified mobility freedom for all.”

e-ABC Promise: easy to Always Be Charged

Making it easy to Always Be Charged (the e-ABC Promise), Free2move Charge also makes it smart, understanding users’ needs and optimizing overall energy management to improve efficiency, reliability, and access, reducing the total cost of ownership and maximizing environmental benefits.

Working with a Free2move e-Genius team, customers will be able to create a personalised package they can change and adapt at any time during the ownership experience, allowing it to evolve and always be tailored to their needs. e-Genuis support will be available first in Europe.

By removing barriers to battery electric vehicle ownership, including charging anxiety, Free2move Charge is a key tool to achieve the goals of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, including reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.

Free2move Charge: Built on Three Pillars

Free2move Charge Home delivers private customers support with installation, financing, and warranty of home charging and other energy hardware and services. Options can range from AC charging cables and wall boxes today to Vehicle-2-Home, Vehicle-2-Grid, and complete energy management systems with cutting-edge features like touch-free wireless solutions and inductive robot charging under development for future releases.

Free2move Charge Business tackles all hurdles as a one-stop-shop platform with a full suite of charging and energy services: early-on support, estimation of initial and future running costs, right-sizing of charging infrastructure, installation, maintenance, and public charging access while on the go.

Free2move Charge GO guarantees seamless access to the largest possible curated network of public charging points through partners in North America, Europe, and other regions to be announced soon. In addition to access, payment, and 24-7 support, Free2move Charge GO will progressively launch leading features like Plug and Charge, reservations, loyalty programs, subscriptions, prepaid packages, single invoice/billing and even deliver a charge to a requested location when needed.

Free2move Charge will harness the power of the Stellantis Energy Cloud, integrating with vehicle-branded mobile apps and the STLA SmartCockpit platform launching in 2024 to deliver fast, intelligent routes and charging recommendations to customers based on their actual usage and needs.

Free2move eSolutions, a Stellantis tech company, will continue to develop and provide industry-leading charging hardware and software that supports the Free2move Charge ecosystem, as well as non-captive customers, and work with other industry leaders to bring more EV charging solutions to market.