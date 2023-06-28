logo
Subscribe

From cars to light commercial vehicles, charging partners to infrastructure providers, Switched on EV gives clear and concise information on the areas you need to know. Click here to subscribe and stay informed.

logo
free2move

Stellantis Launches Free2move Charge

STELLANTIS has launched Free2move Charge, a 360-degree ecosystem that will seamlessly deliver charging and energy management to address all EV customer needs, anywhere and in any way.

Managed by the new Stellantis Charging and Energy Business Unit, Free2move Charge addresses electric vehicle customer needs at home, in their business and on-the-go.

Ricardo Stamatti, Stellantis Senior Vice President, Charging and Energy Business Unit said: “We are taking the lead in establishing a dedicated business unit that will support our bold electrification strategy and act as a natural extension of our iconic brands. Free2move Charge is the first product rolling out, exemplifying our purpose of delivering performance, value, sustainability and electrified mobility freedom for all.”

 

e-ABC Promise: easy to Always Be Charged

Making it easy to Always BCharged (the e-ABC Promise), Free2move Charge also makes it smart, understanding users’ needs and optimizing overall energy management to improve efficiency, reliability, and access, reducing the total cost of ownership and maximizing environmental benefits.

Working with a Free2move e-Genius team, customers will be able to create a personalised package they can change and adapt at any time during the ownership experience, allowing it to evolve and always be tailored to their needs. e-Genuis support will be available first in Europe.

By removing barriers to battery electric vehicle ownership, including charging anxiety, Free2move Charge is a key tool to achieve the goals of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, including reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030.

 

Free2move Charge: Built on Three Pillars

  • Free2move Charge Home delivers private customers support with installation, financing, and warranty of home charging and other energy hardware and services. Options can range from AC charging cables and wall boxes today to Vehicle-2-Home, Vehicle-2-Grid, and complete energy management systems with cutting-edge features like touch-free wireless solutions and inductive robot charging under development for future releases.
  • Free2move Charge Business tackles all hurdles as a one-stop-shop platform with a full suite of charging and energy services: early-on support, estimation of initial and future running costs, right-sizing of charging infrastructure, installation, maintenance, and public charging access while on the go.
  • Free2move Charge GO guarantees seamless access to the largest possible curated network of public charging points through partners in North America, Europe, and other regions to be announced soon. In addition to access, payment, and 24-7 support, Free2move Charge GO will progressively launch leading features like Plug and Charge, reservations, loyalty programs, subscriptions, prepaid packages, single invoice/billing and even deliver a charge to a requested location when needed.

Free2move Charge will harness the power of the Stellantis Energy Cloud, integrating with vehicle-branded mobile apps and the STLA SmartCockpit platform launching in 2024 to deliver fast, intelligent routes and charging recommendations to customers based on their actual usage and needs.

Free2move eSolutions, a Stellantis tech company, will continue to develop and provide industry-leading charging hardware and software that supports the Free2move Charge ecosystem, as well as non-captive customers, and work with other industry leaders to bring more EV charging solutions to market.

Share:
Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Related Posts

FH Generation II vehicle in silhouette side

First Hydrogen teases next gen LCV

By Chris Wright
1f24975c 6d32 4064 bddd 52ca8b3a91c1

Connected Kerb and Surrey CC seek lead on public charging

By Chris Wright
unnamed 15

WATT electric van makes its global debut at CV show

By Chris Wright
ev charging network 1024x615 1

EV drivers need residual value protection

By Chris Wright
logo light
Twitter Linkedin Youtube

Subscribe

Enter your email to subscribe to stay informed of the latest EV News and Reviews
Subscribe

Copyright © 2023

Twitter Linkedin Youtube

SWITCHED ON EV AWARDS

Click here to enter

SWITCHED ON EV

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.

Click here
logo

Stay Switched on EV

Enter your email to stay informed of the latest EV news, reviews, the full range of electric vehicles available in the UK and lots more.