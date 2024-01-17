Vauxhall opens order for new long range Mokka Electric

VAUXHALL has opened orders for the new Mokka Electric Long Range, which features a new 54kWh battery and more powerful electric motor for improved efficiency, range and performance.

The new Mokka Electric Long Range is powered by a new, more efficient and quieter 115kW (156hp) electric motor producing 260Nm of torque. The next-generation 54kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery is comprised of 102 cells in 17 modules and features a liquid cooling system. A heat pump and a focus on efficiency helps the Mokka Electric Long Range to achieve 4.0-4.1 miles per kWh (WLTP Combined Low-High), resulting in a range of up to 252 miles (WLTP).

There are three driving modes; Eco, Normal, and Sport, and range can be preserved by activating ‘B’ mode via a button on the gear selector to increase the level of regenerative braking. The new Mokka Electric Long Range accelerates from 0-62mph in 9 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than the 136PS powertrain) and achieves a top-speed of 93mph.

As with the rest of the fully electric Vauxhall range, the Mokka Electric Long Range supports 100kW DC rapid charging, with a 20%-80% charge taking just 27 minutes to complete. It comes with a three-phase 11kW AC onboard charger as standard, enabling a 20-80% charge in 3 hours 10 minutes from an 11kW public charger, or 4 hours 40 minutes from a 7kW home wallbox.

The Mokka was the first Vauxhall to be available with a fully electric powertrain from launch and customers can now choose between two powertrain options on the Mokka Electric. The existing 136PS powertrain will remain available alongside the new Long Range variant, with its 50kWh battery offering a range of up to 209 miles (WLTP).

Specification

The Mokka Electric is available in a choice of three trim levels: Design, GS and Ultimate.

Design is the starting point to the Mokka range and is extremely well equipped with impressive safety and connectivity features as standard. Design models come with 17-inch silver alloy wheels, while Vauxhall’s Multimedia Pure Panel system provides a seven-inch colour touchscreen, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster.

All Design models feature LED head and tail lights, LED daytime running lights and high beam assist, plus an array of driver-assistance tech, including lane departure warning with lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness alert, cruise control and automatic emergency braking. A flat-bottomed leather-effect steering wheel accentuates the sense of style, while parking is made easier with a panoramic rear-view camera and rear sensors.

GS trim adds a number of sporty design enhancements to the Mokka Electric, including 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels with red accents, dark tinted rear windows, a black roof and headliner, a black Griffin logo and Vizor frame and unique red detailing. The Multimedia Pure Panel Navigation system comes with a 10-inch colour touchscreen with satellite navigation and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, while other highlights include a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and dual-zone electronic climate control.

Ultimate trim sits at the top of the range and is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels. Included among a generous suite of driver assistance features are adaptive cruise control, lane positioning assistant and side blind-spot alert. IntelliLux LED® Matrix headlights deliver class-leading lighting technology, while inside Alcantara seat trim adds even more style. Keyless entry and start and a massage function for the driver’s seat provide greater comfort.

Mokka Electric – Pricing

Prices for the Mokka Electric start from £36,610, with the new Long Range variant available for an extra £1,000 across each trim level. Customers can also purchase a Mokka Electric Long Range on finance from £399 per month with Vauxhall’s innovative five-year PCP. This includes a substantial Vauxhall deposit contribution of £7,000 with a customer deposit of £2,722.44 and 5.9% APR.

As part of Vauxhall’s efforts to simplify going electric, the Mokka Electric is also available with the brand’s Plug & Go offer, which includes access to a variety of charging solutions to help make electric mobility even easier. To simplify home charging, customers can choose a wallbox from one of three approved national suppliers and spread the cost across the length of their finance agreement. All new Vauxhall electrified vehicle customers also receive an Octopus Electroverse card, which gives access to over 500,000 public chargers from different networks across the UK and Europe via a single account.

For added peace of mind, Plug & Go includes a battery warranty for eight years/100,000 miles and three years of roadside assistance as standard.

Version BiK rates (23/24) P11D Price OTR MRRP Design Mokka Electric 50kWh 136PS Design 2% £36,555 £36,610 Mokka Electric 54kWh 156PS Long Range Design 2% £37,555 £37,610 GS Mokka Electric 50kWh 136PS GS 2% £38,930 £38,985 Mokka Electric 54kWh 156PS Long Range GS 2% £39,930 £39,985 Ultimate Mokka Electric 50kWh 136PS Ultimate 2% £41,240 £41,295 Mokka Electric 54kWh 156PS Long Range Ultimate 2% £42,240 £42,295

