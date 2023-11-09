logo
Volkswagen ID.7 now available to order

VOLKSWGEN’S all-new flagship electric vehicle, the ID.7, is now on sale in the UK. Prices start from £55,570 RRP on-the-road – and the car is available with a number of highly attractive offers until 2 January 2024.The ID.7 is

Volkswagen’s first all-electric upper mid-sized car and is the brand’s top-of-the-range ID. model. It has already drawn positive reviews on the back of its world premiere in April this year, thanks to its sleek design, premium features and outstanding efficiency.The introductory model, the ID.7 Pro Launch Edition, allows fast DC charging at up to 175 kW and offers an extensive 384-mile range. A larger-battery version due to arrive in 2024 will allow charging at up to 200 kW and is projected to have a range of about 430 miles – enough to drive from London to Edinburgh without stopping.

Dynamic driving comes courtesy of the newly developed APP550 drive unit; it is the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in a Volkswagen ID. model so far, with 210 kW (286 PS) on tap.

The ID.7 is almost five metres long and its aerodynamic design, with an elegantly sloping roof and coupé profile, helps it achieve a remarkably low drag coefficient for its size of just 0.23 Cd. The long wheelbase and short overhangs also create exceptional space for occupants.

Luxurious, high-quality materials combine with a smooth ride and excellent noise suppression to ensure quiet, relaxed journeys. Comfort can be enhanced even further with Volkswagen’s new optional ergoActive premium seats, which have been certified by the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR). The new front seats feature innovative massage programmes, automatic air conditioning and an advanced activation function for muscle groups in the spine and pelvic regions.

Interior temperature is optimised using smart air conditioning, which the car initiates automatically as the driver approaches with the key. Best-in-class assistance systems are also included, such as Travel Assist with swarm data, which introduces assisted lane changing at speeds above 90 km/h on motorways, and automatic parking with memory function over a distance of up to 50 metres.

The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be switched between opaque and transparent by touch control. Like many other functions in the ID.7, the roof can also be operated by means of natural voice commands, using the new IDA voice assistant.

The ID.7 is equipped with a head-up display and a new 38-centimetre (15-inch) infotainment operating and display concept, complete with freely assignable favourites buttons and – in response to feedback from customers – illuminated sliders to control cabin temperature.

Introductory offers for the all-new ID.7 Pro Launch Edition

Money-saving offers and competitive finance packages are available to mark the introduction of the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro Launch Edition.

Retail customers ordering an ID.7 from 9 November 2023 until 2 January 2024 can get a free Ohme wall charger, or £750 in charging credit from We Charge by Elli, the Volkswagen Group-owned public charging network. Customers can choose between a 7 kW Ohme Home Pro charger (five-metre tethered cable) or a 7 kW ePod charger (untethered), while the £750 charging credit is valid for up to three years.

In addition, Volkswagen is offering a £3,000 deposit contribution alongside a 4.9-per-cent personal contract plan (PCP) from Volkswagen Financial Services; a separate fixed-price servicing plan is also available for customers to buy.

Full terms and conditions for the offers, Ohme installation and finance are available online and from any Volkswagen UK Retailer.

 

Chris Wright

