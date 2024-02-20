Volkswagen reveals ‘all-rounder’ estate I.D.7

Volkswagen has unveiled an estate variant of its I.D.7 flagship electric model, the I.D.7 Tourer expected on sale in the second half of 2024.

The new Tourer matches the I.D.7 fastback in overall size but has a longer roof line producing extra height in the boot. It will accommodate up to five occupants and 605 litres of luggage – with the rear seats dropped luggage space increases to 1714 litres.

Two battery sizes will be available for the Tourer and with the larger one the car will replicate the plus 420-mile WLTP range of its fastback sibling, which is regarded as a prime model in the executive electric market. The largest battery also accepts 200kW fast charging allowing replenishment from 10 to 80 per cent in “significantly less” than 30 minutes.

Volkswagen is describing the car as an all-rounder particularly suited to families and long-distance drivers. It will launch with technology to support this pitch – a augmented reality head-up display will be fitted as standard, while available features will include an Wellness In-car app, adjusting various functions of the car according to three pre-configured programs dubbed ‘Fresh Up’, ‘Calm Down’ and ‘Power Break’.

Also available will be a panoramic sunroof with smart glass changing from clear to opaque according to weather conditions, and seats with pressure-point massage functions.

The I.D.7 Tourer is expected to rival the BMW i5 Touring and Audi’s soon-to-launch A6 e-tron Avant. Volkswagen is marketing it alongside a new plug-in hybrid version of the Passat large saloon with a plus-100 mile electric-only range as a complete solution for long-distance drivers.